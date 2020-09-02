WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre has announced that this year’s performance of the annual Bubble and Squeak will once again be free to the public, thanks to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. It will take place Saturday.
A Weathervane fan favorite, Bubble and Squeak is the annual season opener — an evening of song introducing North Country audiences to the upcoming season as well as the resident company of artists bringing the productions to life. Bubble and Squeak will kick off Weathervane’s first fall season (the summer season concluded Aug. 30).
Weathervane recently made national headlines when it was approved by Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union representing American actors and stage managers in the theater, to be the first theater since the pandemic to produce an indoor theatrical performance with multiple performers.
“If ever there were a time to celebrate the Weathervane, it is now! Bubble and Squeak is about family, familiar and new,” said Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. “In this challenging time, I can’t wait to share the incredible group of artists that will present the first ever fall season and collectively celebrate the resilience of the Weathervane.”
Unlike the summer season where performances were live-streamed, Bubble and Squeak, as well as the fall season, will be performed to in-person audiences only.
Audiences will be capped at 25 percent capacity and be socially distanced throughout the theater. Masks are required on the premises. Complimentary disposable masks are available upon entry and sanitization stations are located at all entrances. After every performance the facilities are professionally deep cleaned.
Additional changes for the health and safety of the artists, staff and guests include no post-performance meet and greet, digital playbills and ticketing, contact tracing and installation of a brand-new HVAC/air purification system that not only filters the air but provides heat and air conditioning.
In addition to self-quarantining on the premises before the start of their contract, artists are subject to daily temperature checks and evaluations by company medical staff prior to reporting to work.
This year’s Bubble and Squeak on Saturday, Sept. 5, will feature selections from the upcoming season (including "Little Shop of Horrors" and "The World Goes ‘Round") as well as highlights from this past summer season.
Curtain is at 7 p.m. for this one-night-only event. Tickets are by reservation only through Weathervane’s box office (boxoffice@weathervanenh.org or 603-837-9322). The box office, located at 389 Lancaster Road in Whitefield, is open Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and on performance nights 5–7 p.m.
Tickets and subscriptions for the fall season ("Little Shop of Horrors," "Miracle on South Division Street" and "The World Goes ‘Round") are on sale at weathervanenh.org.
The three-show alternating repertory runs Sept. 9- Oct. 10, with 7 p.m. performances Wednesday-Saturday. Additional 2 p.m. matinee performances are held every Saturday as well as on Sunday, Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.