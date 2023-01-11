BERLIN — St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts, with series support from Eversource and Bryant Funeral Home, is will present fiddler, Patrick Ross and guitarist, Doug Perkins on Sunday, Jan. 22. Tickets for the 3 p.m. show are now available at the arts center office by calling (603) 752-1028 or at the door on the afternoon of the performance. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

A fiddler since age 5, Ross knows what it means to be a music-loving kid. As one of Vermont's busiest acoustic roots musicians, he has brought traditional music to audiences of all ages, always giving it a fresh, captivating feel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.