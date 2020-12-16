Santa Claus is coming to town.
The members of Gorham Fire and EMS put out a statement this week saying that the crew missed seeing everyone during their annual Santa’s Workshop and said they hope to be able to continue this holiday tradition in 2021.
But Chief Philip Cloutier added that Santa Claus, after coming to visit Gorham for so many years, had reached out to him with something very special in mind for this year.
Santa will be riding around town on Saturday, Dec. 19, starting at 1 p.m. in the officer's seat of the Gorham Fire Department’s newest truck, Tanker 1; waving to children of all ages as the truck makes its way through the streets of Gorham.
"Gorham Fire and EMS, along with Mr. Claus, are asking that everyone keep safety in mind by staying off to the side of the road, wearing masks and practicing social distancing," noted Cloutier, who said with the help of Santa, Gorham Fire and EMS has put together a route that will allow them to pass by many homes. They recommend that people have their cameras ready as the crew spreads some Christmas cheer.
Go to the Gorham Fire and EMS Facebook page and gorhamnh.org or call Gorham Fire and EMS at (603) 466-2549 for updates.
The schedule is as follows:
• 1 p.m., Leave Gorham Fire Station
• 1:10-1:15 p.m., Cascade Flats
• 1:15-1:20 p.m., Cascade Hill, Gordon Ave, 2nd Street, Wentworth Avenue,
• 1:20-1:25 p.m., Ray Street, Pisani Street
• 1:30-1:35 p.m., Spruce Street, Hamlin Avenue, Marois Avenue, Frazer Street, Elm Street
• 1:35-1:40 p.m., Gateway, Larry Street, Brookside Drive, Center Lane
• 1:40-1:45 p.m., Evans Street to High Street
• 1:50-1:55 p.m., Crestwood Drive
• 1:55-2:10 p.m., Jimtown Road to Spring Road and back
• 2:20-2:30 p.m., Gorham Heights
• 2:40-2:45 p.m., Malloy Avenue, Wight Street, Normand Ave, Dublin Street
• 2:45-2:50 p.m., Union Street to Ed Fenn
• 2:50-2:55 p.m., Church Street, Railroad Street, School Street, Exchange Street, Park Street
• 2:55-3:00 p.m., Mechanic Street to the high school parking lot
• 3:05-3:10 p.m., Androscoggin Street, Corbin Avenue, McFarland Street, Willis Place, Alpine Street,
• 3:10-3:15 p.m., Glen Rd, Pleasant Street, Palmer Street, Jewel to Howland and back
3:15-3:20 p.m., Bangor Street to Trail Head
3:25-3:30 p.m., Church Street to Promenade Street to Glen Road
3:30-3:35 p.m., Mill Street to Washington Street
3:45-4:00 p.m., Stony Brook, Mt. Carter Drive, Clay Brook Road, Marion’s Way
4:00-4:30 p.m., Return to Gorham Station via Main Street
