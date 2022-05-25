St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts present blues group from Quebec

St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts, with the help of Androscoggin Valley Hospital, will present Durham County Poets, a joie-de-vivre blues group from Quebec on Friday, June 10. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show ($15 in advance/$18 at the door) are now available.
Durham County Poets grew out of the lively music scene in Ormstown, Quebec, once called Durham. The five seasoned musicians, all of whom are also songwriters, work together individually and collaboratively in composing their music. Delving into a variety of styles and genres, their musical influences include a broad range, woven together to create their own authentic style.
They have released four indie albums in 10 years with their latest-almost-all-blues effort receiving a JUNO nomination, followed by 2 Maple Blues nominations and a Canadian Folk Music Awards
"There's something about the Durham County Poets that leaves you feeling that everything might be OK in the world after all. There's a human spirit that lives in these people and their music is the medium that allows that spirit to roam free." says Bill Hurley of Extended Play Sessions.
Stevie Conner describes Durham County Poets as "oozing with energy which emanates out to their audiences at festivals and gigs — they’re a lot of fun on stage. Their stage craft is extremely polished and slick. It can sometimes be hard to replicate that level of audience engagement, but delightfully, The Durham County Poets have managed to consistently generate their magic on stage and when the audience gets going, the collective genie is released in the form of The Blues."
Programming at St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts is made possible by the support of community corporate sponsors, the NH State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, The Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund, The Wyman Family Fund and the Rydin Family Fund.
