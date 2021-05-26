Memorial Day Craft Fair to be held in North Conway

NORTH CONWAY — This year’s Memorial Day Weekend Craft Fair in North Conway will feature over 100 arts and crafts exhibitors.
The craft fair will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Schouler Park at 1 Norcross Circle, North Conway Village. Most vendors are set up under canopies and the event is held rain or shine.
Some of the arts and crafts will include porcelain pottery, Moose Man wildlife photography, quilts, gourmet food items, handmade wooden spoons, jewelry, metal art, cedar wood furniture, personal care products, soy candles, CBD products, quillows/towels, laser engraved items, stained glass, handpainted wood/metal/mushrooms, whirligigs, kettle corn, homemade fudge, cribbage boards, leather products, N.H. maple syrups and Amish rugs.
The fair will also feature the music of North River. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome. Admission is always free at the annual event.
For more information, call Joyce (603) 387-1510 or go to the webpage joycescraftshows.com.
