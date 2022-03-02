CONWAY — M&D Playhouse will be holding auditions for “Sunday Visitors” at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse at 2760 White Mountain Highway in North Conway on Sunday, March 6, and Monday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m.
“Sunday Visitors,” by Jerry Bisantz and directed by Melissa O’Neil, tells the story of Rose, an 86-year-old, wheelchair-bound stroke victim firmly ensconced in the sterile, white world of a nursing home. But, in the fertile world of her mind, things wonderful and wicked visit her.
Through flashback and flash sideways, we get a glimpse into her complicated and troubled past, and how the choices she made, and that were made for her, shaped her into the powerful and resilient person she is now. Sometimes surreal and sometimes too real, “Sunday Visitors” reminds us of the strength that lies within all of us.
The director is looking for four women and five men, early 20s to 70s. Each character of “Sunday Visitors” is intensely complex, containing many layers of experiences, emotions and revelations. For character descriptions, ages, etc., go to mdplayhouse.com/auditions-sunday-visitors.
Those auditioning should prepare a two- to three-minute contemporary dramatic monologue and may be asked to do a cold read from the script.
Performance dates are May 5-15, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
M&D employs the utmost care regarding COVID and requires all staff, volunteers, cast and crew to be vaccinated. If cast, you will be required to show proof of vaccination.
For information on auditions, upcoming shows and more, go to mdplayhouse.com.
