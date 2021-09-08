BERLIN — Retired N.H. Fish & Game Lt. Wayne Saunders will present the first book in the Berlin Public Library’s Junior Game Warden series on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Kelley Park. The park is located next to the Berlin Public Library on Main Street. The book titled, “A Cowboy in the Woods,” was written by Wayne Saunders and Lindsay Webb, and illustrated by Ashley Mayer.
