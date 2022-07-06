Annual Arts & Crafts Fair Set For GNWCA On July 9
COLUMBIA — A summer arts and crafts fair will take place at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Several first-time vendors and some returning favorites will be found both indoors and on the patio, offering pottery, jewelry, paintings, handbags, homemade signs, homemade jams and jellies, homemade tinctures, sprays, essential oils, creams, traditional arts, crochet and knitted items, along with the artisans demonstrating their work.
The July 9 cooking contest is “Your Favorite Summer Berry Dessert” recipe. Consider having lunch at the fair, including barbecue pulled pork and beans or hot dogs and root beer floats, followed by one of the desserts in the contest.
The dessert contest will feature the best that local cooks have to offer on a warm summer day.
For the People’s Choice award, entries will be sold at $3 a dessert, or purchase three desserts of your choice for $6; you will receive a ticket for each dessert to vote on the People’s Choice award.
If you think you have the perfect summer berry dessert recipe — you are invited to prove it. Bring your favorite dessert that you made to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts Summer Arts and Crafts Fair by 10 a.m. on July 9.
Your entry must be delivered to the concessions stand by 10 a.m. that morning, GNWCA judging will take place at 11 a.m.; winners announced by 11:30. People’s Choice awards will follow.
Dessert sales will begin as soon as the desserts arrive. The first, second and third place winners judged by GNWCA members will receive ribbons. The People’s Choice award for first and second place will receive an award certificate. You do not have to be present to win, as long as your contact information is included with your entry.
At noon, join the Connecticut River Artisan Group and Great North Woods Center for the Arts outdoors for the unveiling of a new sculpture in the art walk. The sculpture, called “Winding Walk,” was selected as the winning entry in the annual competition to add works of art to the sculpture garden at the Center.
The competition was sponsored by CRAG and made possible by a generous donation from Nancy and Don Smith. This will be the second addition to the art walk, hosted by CRAG. Following the sculpture unveiling, the artist will present an Artist Talk at 1 p.m. in the multipurpose room in the theater building.
The Arts & Crafts Fair is free admission and open to everyone. You are invited to enjoy walking the grounds, especially the walking path which includes the art sculptures, or to sit and relax on one of the many benches that surround the property. For more information, contact organizer Donna Jordan at (603) 246-8998 or (603) 331-5034.
