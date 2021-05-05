COLEBROOK — Planning for the 30th Annual Moose Festival has begun.
The board of directors for the North Country Chamber of Commerce announced plans for the festival to take place Aug. 27-28.
“We’ve connected with the area towns to gather their thoughts about having Moose Festival this year and they were receptive,” said board President Hannah Campbell. “We will follow all applicable guidelines, but are aiming for a fun event that feels like we’re getting back to normal.”
The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 27, from 3-8 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Colebrook, and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in Canaan, Vt., at the recreational park.
“The Moose Festival is a wonderful, family friendly event that showcases the many talented artisans, crafters, country bands, and offers delicious fair food.” said Jodi Gilbert, executive director for the chamber. “An event of this size and scope would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors as well as countless volunteers.”
Moose Festival is an open, non-juried event that welcomes artisans, crafters, non-profits, and food vendors of all types from our local area.
The registration deadline for vendors and sponsors is Friday, Aug. 6. Space is limited on Friday, so reserve early. To reserve a space, go to moosefestival.com and download the vendor application form or call the chamber at (603) 237-8939.
Sponsorship and vendor application are available now.
The Moose Festival is a fundraiser for the North Country Chamber of Commerce which strives to serve its members by way of business advocacy, promotion of regional attractions and involvement in initiatives to foster economic growth. To learn more about the chamber, go to chamberofthenorthcountry.com.
