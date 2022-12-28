IMG_0679-1024x768.jpg

The Milan Hill Fire Tower offers 360 degree views of the surrounding mountains. Visit the state park and the Nansen Ski Club trails for free on New Year’s Day. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MILAN — If you’re looking for fun and adventure on the first day of the new year, the New Hampshire State Parks First Day Hikes are one of the best deals around.

The state parks system is hosting free events are seven state parks in New Hampshire, including Milan Hill State Park.

