MILAN — If you’re looking for fun and adventure on the first day of the new year, the New Hampshire State Parks First Day Hikes are one of the best deals around.
The state parks system is hosting free events are seven state parks in New Hampshire, including Milan Hill State Park.
The event, noon- 3 p.m., will leave from the newly-constructed warming hut near the park entrance at 72 Fire Tower Road, and will offer opportunities to spot animal tracks and take in expansive views of the Northern Presidential White Mountains from the trails, with the option of a spectacular 360 degree view from the fire tower at the top of Milan Hill, accessed via the Tower.
Every year, the New Hampshire State Parks holds the New Year’s Day events at some of its parks for people to come and experience the parks, take a hike and enjoy a festive outdoor event.
Eric Feldbaum of New Hampshire State Parks is setting up the events this year.
Feldbaum encourages people to come out for the First Day event but asks that people make sure to register in advance. Those who register will receive a free giveaway item at the event.
There is room for 150 reservations for Milan Hill; as of Wednesday morning, 115 slots were still open.
“We ask people to register to manage the parking,” Feldbaum said. “There is limited parking in winter.” Having said that, he added, people won’t be turned away unless there isn’t enough parking.
At Milan Hill, the state will be receiving support from the Nansen Ski Club, which will have its warming hut open and members available to assist visitors. Club members and park staff will have trail maps and suggested routes for hikers.
Ski club president Shawn Marquis said he’s looking forward to the event. “It’s always fun because you see people coming from all over the state to attend. I’m always surprised how far people will travel to experience the First Day Hike.”
In winter, Milan Hill State Park features over 5.7 miles of groomed Nordic ski trails maintained by the ski club, which is believed to be the oldest existing ski club in the United States.
Those trails will be open to visitors. Unfortunately, unless the region gets a dumping of snow before New Year’s, club Marquis said there won’t be much skiing.
“After the last storm, not much snow is left,” he said. If skiing is an option, the club has limited skis and snowshoes available for visitors to use.
Whether there is skiing or not, the event will still be fun, Marquis said, with bonfires, cocoa and other drinks.
And the warming hut is only a short hike to the Milan Hill Fire Tower, which offers 360 degree views of the surrounding mountains.
Those who plan to go for a hike, should plan to wear traction devices such as Microspikes or Yaktrax as conditions are icy in spots.
Other helpful tips the state offers to make your day enjoyable:
• Check the weather prior to the event.
• Dress in layers appropriate for the winter weather and wear appropriate footwear. for more information regarding recommended clothing and gear, go to HikeSafe.com.
• Pack water and a snack for during the hike. The park will provide a warm drink and healthy snack at the completion of the hike.
Also on the list is White Lake State Park, Greenfield State Park, Milan Hill State Park, Pisgah State Park, Monadnock State Park, Odiorne Point State Park and new to the lineup, Frost Farm Historic Site.
To register or for more information, go to nhstateparks.org/news-events/first-day-hike, follow NH State Parks on Facebook and Twitter, or call (603) 271-3556.
