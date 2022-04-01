COWAY — At what local residents have nicknamed "Sin City," the Shur-Its-All-Fine Shopping Plaza recently welcomed its latest tenant to a lineup of retail stores that include the New Hampshire State Liquor Store at one end and the Sanctuary Alternative Treatment Center (medical cannabis dispensary) at the other, along with the Funorama Casino & Sports Book.
There is also a church.
TBLWHIC (pronounced "Table Witch") will be ooening its doors at 10 a.m. on Sunday, timed so the congregants at the church could tour the premises and then immediarely go do penance at the 11 a.m. service next -door.
According to "Diamond" Lil Davenport, proprietress of the plaza's newest business, TBLWHIC stands for "The Best Little Whore House in Conway."
"We think we will blend right in with our neighbors at Shur-Its-All-Fine," Davenport said with a wink.
Along with the ribbon-cutting and open house on Sunday, a contingent of local women have organized into a group called LAP (Ladies Against Prostitution) and plan to picket outside TBLWHIC.
Another group called LAPDance, consisting of exotic dancers from another new business, plans to protest the picketers and also offer discount coupons at the nearby Golden Banana strip club that recently opened up by the liquor store.
Asked whether the plaza is turning into Conway's version of a red-light district, Selectmen's chair Dave Druthers said, "Well, we'd rather have it right down the street from Town Hall where we can keep an eye on things, rather than out in the woods someplace."
New Town Manager John Beastman added, "That plaza has never been so busy. Instead of a sad wasteland, it's thriving! This will generate much-needed new revenue needed to pay for the attendants at the rec site parking lots that nobody ever uses."
Selectman Mary Very Seavey simply said: "You will see me with my sign out there with the protesters. Or perhaps not. I might be in favor of it. We'll see."
