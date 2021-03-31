CONWAY — Selectmen will now allow pavers engraved with messages to be included in the sidewalks that will be rebuilt as part of the Main Street Project in Conway Village.
Selectmen had initially rebuffed an effort last month to include this fundraiser, the same program implemented 10 years ago when streets and sidewalks were rebuilt in North Conway Village. For $400, donors could place messages in the pavers. Most referenced businesses or local families.
The concept was met with immediate resistance from selectmen as well as Conway natives, who saw the program as an effort to overlay North Conway’s tourist culture onto Conway Village. Native, columnist, Civil War author, local historian and general curmudgeon Billy Bob Marvel called proponents of the program “tourist parasites.”
Speaking for the board, selectmen’s chair David Badweathers said he had initially voted against the program because he didn’t think the pavers would hold up. He changed his mind, however, when the content of the messages was revealed.
“I might have jumped the gun about how the pavers will hold up," he said. "The messages that I saw truly reflect the opinions of most Conway Village residents, and it makes sense to have them set in stone as I see no indication those opinions will change here in the village anytime soon.”
Here are some of the messages under consideration for the pavers:
* That’s right, keep on moving through.
* We’re talking to you, flatlander.
• North Conway is that-a-way .
• Welcome to Conway Village, you’re 100 years too late.
• The site of the old heel mill is around the corner.
• See that bank, it's really our town hall.
• See that high school, it's really a rec center.
• See that historical museum, it's really a charter school.
• See those empty storefronts, it's really a theater.
• See that library, fooled you, it's actually a library.
• Our ladder truck is taller than North Conway's.
• Conway Village: Valley’s No. 1 ZIP code for police calls.
• We brake for squirrels, but not tourists.
• Six more miles to Emerald City, sucker.
• Conway Village: Bathroom community for the Mount Washington Valley.
• It’s tourist season, you might want to wear blaze orange.
• Conway Village: an integrated community of natives, alcohol and drugs.
• Come back when we fix our Main Street.
• Our selectmen don’t like tourists either
