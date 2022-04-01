BARTLETT — Beset by unreliable operations that left many Epic Pass holders stuck between a lift and a hard icy place, Fail Resorts Inc. has announced that effective April 1, both Attitash and Wildcat Mountain will cut back on uphill lift operations and will instead focus on attracting up-mountain free-heeled skiers.
“It’s no secret that we’ve had our share of lift troubles in recent years, due to old infrastructure that we inherited when we bought Attitash and Wildcat in 2019 from the former owners, Peeky Resorts, especially with the Summit Triple at Attitash, which gave us a hard time Christmas Week,” said new Attitash General Manager Brandon Swartz, who came on board in February with fresh ideas — including doing away with most of the lift operations, opting instead to follow in the direction of Black Mountain, which has embraced the uphill movement with its Friday Night Lights events.
“I wasn’t here in December but I heard about how during the busy Christmas week, when we had trouble with the Summit Triple, people were just skiing up the mountain rather than wait in the long lines. So when I got here, I thought: 'Hey, maybe they’re onto something!’ I pitched it to management, and even though they’re planning on replacing the Borvig double double chairs, and maybe the Triple some day in the very distant future, they liked it. Plus, it’s more energy-efficient and adds an extra fitness component to the skiing experience," said Swarz.
He added that since help is hard to find to run the lifts, another benefit is they won't need lift attendants.
When asked about the alleged new policy, longtime passholders Ed Polemyleg and Tony Soshowme said they were not pleased.
“Whaaaaat? I’m too old,” said Polemyleg.
Added Soshowme, “My legs aren’t up to that uphilling stuff. I need a lift. I mean, this is just another Epic disaster! I wish things were like they were in the old days — of the Sixtiess, when these resorts were well-run; not the Thirties, when everyone skinned up the mountains, before we had lifts."
