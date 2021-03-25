Metabolic syndrome is a health problem that is finally getting more attention. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting the obesity epidemic once again into the spotlight.
Data reveals that obesity or metabolic syndrome (several risk factors in addition to obesity) is no longer a health threat just in the long run, but one that can have devastating effects right now.
This should give us all a wake-up call that being significantly overweight is not a benign condition. Medications for high cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood sugar cannot do it alone. You need to get to the root of the problem. Do it for the health of it!
Over 40 percent of the United States population is considered obese. Not only does obesity or metabolic syndrome increase your risk of getting infected with COVID-19 but they may also increase your risk of greater complications from the virus.
There are also concerns that obesity may interfere with the vaccine’s effectiveness. New studies and information confirm health-care providers’ suspicions that the COVID-19 virus takes advantage of a chronic disease that our current U.S. health care system is unable to get under control. Researchers have found that being significantly overweight can also worsen other health conditions such as the flu and other respiratory conditions.
What is metabolic syndrome? Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of risk factors based on several well recognized signs including obesity, elevated triglycerides, reduced HDL cholesterol, raised blood pressure and elevated blood glucose.
Typically, the root of the problem for metabolic syndrome starts with being significantly overweight. Overweight and obesity are defined as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health. A body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered overweight and over 30 is obese.
The good news is that weight loss does not have to happen overnight to be beneficial.
As a licensed registered dietitian and a certified diabetes educator (CDE), I like to tell my clients “one rock at a time.” I reinforce with them that if you are going in the right direction, no matter how slow, you will be successful. Just a 10 percent reduction in body weight can decrease expected lifetime medical costs from hypertension, high cholesterol, and Type 2 diabetes as well as heart disease.
For those that have struggled and not been successful in losing the weight there is good news. Comprehensive medically monitored weight-loss programs are out there.
Medically supervised weight loss programs can provide a safer, more accountable approach to help people lose the weight and improve weight-related medical conditions. An initial appointment followed by monthly follow-ups with a licensed credentialed health care provider/prescriber that specializes in weight loss, as well as weekly weigh-ins and support groups with a registered dietitian will help you achieve weight loss and stick with the program.
There are “kick-start weight-loss programs” that can help you get the fresh start you need, such as weight-loss medications for the right candidates, meal replacement programs that reduce daily caloric intake and even supervised exercise programs.
Medically supervised weight-loss programs can also assess if you are an appropriate candidate for referral for gastric weight loss surgery. We will help you meet the initial weight loss and diet education requirements needed, all as you are learning new behaviors for the future to help maintain your weight loss.
This includes education on the right weight maintenance meal plan for you such as the Mediterranean Diet or a healthy meal plan that is made up of more “real food,” such as fresh fruits and vegetables, less processed bready carbohydrates, more lean protein, and an individualized total daily carbohydrate number.
Getting to the root of the problem and getting the weight off is the best prevention for any weight-related illness. Do it for the health of it!
Marie L. Veselsky is a licensed registered dietician, certified diabetes educator and is board-certified in advanced diabetes management. She holds a masters of adult education in nutrition. Veselsky owns Integrated Optimal Health’s Choice Center for Diabetes & Weight Loss, an accredited diabetes education center located at 45 Washington St. in Conway. Call (603) 770-4856 for details or go to integratedoptimalhealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.