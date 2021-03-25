Colon cancer is generally a preventable cancer, if caught early. It is important to have regular screenings and follow ups.
One in 22 men and 1 in 25 women may develop colon cancer in their lifetime according to the American Cancer Society. Colon cancer is the third leading diagnosis cancer and second leading diagnosis leading to cancer death in both men and women in the United States. With a high quality colonoscopy you can decrease your risk by up to 90 percent.
Although the exact causes for polyp formation and colon cancer are not entirely clear, there are several risk factors that have been linked to the formation of polyps. There are genetic risk factors that individuals cannot avoid, such as family history and age. However, there are other risk factors that can be minimized.
According to the American Cancer Society reducing or eliminating the following risk factors can significantly reduce your risk of developing colon cancer: obesity, physical inactivity, diets high in red meats, smoking and heavy alcohol use.
For most people, screening for colon cancer begins at age 50. Colonoscopies will begin at an earlier age if you have a family history of colon cancer, family history of adenomatous polyps or several other conditions. African-Americans are at higher risk. Recommended screening starts at age 45.
Home testing DNA kits are available but can be misleading. These stool tests tend to have a high false-positive reading and the test misses 8 percent of the colon cancers and most polyps according to the American Cancer Society. If the test comes back with a positive reading a colonoscopy is needed to ensure cancer is not present. This would now no longer be considered a screening colonoscopy and would likely bear extra cost.
The method to measure the accuracy and the effectiveness of a physician is called an adenoma detection rate or ADR.
The detection number indicates how effective your doctor is in preventing colon cancer. The higher the number the better the protection. According to the New England Journal of Medicine, there is a 3 percent reduction in colorectal cancer incidences and a 5 percent reduction in cancer mortality for each 1 percent increase in adenoma detection rate. A solid ADR is 25 percent.
Howard Mitz, D.O., is the owner of North Country Gastroenterology in North Conway. Dr. Mitz’s overall ADR since 2014 is 50 percent, a much higher than the 25 percent considered a solid rate and therefore more protective from colon cancer. For more information or to set up an appointment, call (603) 444-0272 or go to ncgastronh.com.
