There are two deadlines coming right up for Medicare-related insurance plans — both are on March 31.
First, if you don’t have Medicare Part B and you want to start it, you must apply by March 31 for a July 1 start. Call Social Security (800) 772-1213 to do this.
Second, if you are already on a Medicare Advantage Plan and want to change plans (including changing companies and plans) you are allowed to make one change. Call an agent or your company for more information.
There are a few plans where eligibility to start is open year-round or most of the year.
If you are on Medicare and Medicaid, both, there are very rich plans available, that may include a generous dental benefit and rides to the doctor or dentist — benefits not offered by Medicaid. You lose no Medicaid benefits by opting in to these plans and the plans do not cost you extra money; you just gain benefits. There are several of these you might qualify for, ask an agent which is the best fit for you. The benefits will start on the first day of the month after you sign up.
Another type of plan available year-round is a Medicare Advantage plan that has a five-star rating. There are two such plans in Carroll County and three in Oxford County in Maine. One has prescription benefits attached. Another, designed for veterans who get VA prescription benefits and are on Medicare, has no prescription benefits. It, too, is a very rich plan. Ask an agent about what you might qualify for.
Most of us have seen the prolific advertisements on TV. What they do is list the most generous benefits available then urge you to call to see if you qualify.
Two of the plans described above are in the category of most generous benefits. The catch is that you have to either be on both Medicare and Medicaid, or be eligible for prescription benefits from the VA.
If you are turning 65, or leaving work and going on your own, you must sign up for Medicare Part B and choose a strategy for covering the last 20 percent. I suggest anybody in these situations consult a licensed, appointed and certified agent for advice. Sorting through all the alternatives can be quite difficult to get the real answers to the cost of prescriptions, and everybody has a unique set of needs.
Bert Weiss is a life and health insurance agent licensed in New Hampshire and Maine, focusing on Medicare Advantage. He writes about the basic components to help the public understand how to manage Medicare insurance choices. Contact him at (603) 694-3058.
