EATON — Snowvillage Inn in Eaton Center will be hosting the paintings of Rosemary Gerbutavich. The opening takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Gerbutavich has been a lover of the visual arts from childhood and only since her retirement from a long and rewarding nursing career has she been able to pursue her passion for watercolor in which she thrives.
She is best-known for her technique of extending her art images over the boundaries of the paper’s edge while continuing and completing the image onto the frame’s mat. Rosemary’s approach has been described as “bright, bold colors with a ‘whimsical expression’ which reflects her personality in both life and in art.”
She is a juried member of Mount Washington Valley Arts Association and a gallery member of the Ellis River Art Gallery. She lives and works from her studio in Madison. She received Best Visual Artist 2017 in The Conway Daily Sun “100 Best of 2017 Mount Washington Valley and the Mount Washington Valley Arts Association awarded her First Place in 2-D Art in the 2016 Art in the Park.
“We are excited to have Rosemary return to show her art at the Snowvillage Inn. Her creativity shines through each piece of her collection. There’s a story in her work ready for discovery by the individual’s imagination,” said Jen Kovach, owner/innkeeper at Snowvillage Inn.
Beverages will be available for purchase. Due to COVID-19 masks must be worn during the opening. No refreshments will be served. In addition, her collection can be viewed by appointment by calling the Inn at 447-2818.
Snowvillage Inn is located in Eaton Center, NH, just 10 minutes south of North Conway off Route 153. Owners/innkeepers are Kevin Flynn and Kovach.
For more information, go to snowvillageinn.com or call (603) 447-2818.
