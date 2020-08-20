CONWAY — Mary Bastoni will be the Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association’s featured artist for September at the Met Coffee House in Settlers Green in North Conway.
Bastoni has spent the majority of her life emerged in the arts as a musician, vocalist, actress, director and teacher. In 2016, she decided to take a shot at painting and found a new passion.
“Painting has enriched my life and led me to see things that I had not noticed before,” Bastoni said. “As I have been evolving as an artist, I am most intrigued by the story of the subject. I strive to capture the emotion of the moment. I look for the joy or sadness in someone’s eyes, the beauty of nature and the wonder of a child.”
Bastoni paints in oils, watercolor and soft pastels and has taken in-person and online workshops with talented instructors to help her improve her skills as she feels that all artists can learn a great deal by learning from a great teacher.
Motivation is no problem for Bastoni as she wakes up everyday thinking of what she wants to create on the canvas or paper.
“Some painting days are good, some not so good but my desire to grow and learn as a painter has never been stronger,” Bastoni said.
Bastoni resides in Fryeburg, Maine, a mother of three, and lives with her husband Tom and her chihuahua, Harpo.
For more information on the MWV Arts Association, go to mwvarts.org. For more information on the Met Coffeehouse, go to metropolitancoffeehouse.com.
