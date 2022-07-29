A painting by George van Hook. Hook will be among the artist who work will be on display at Jackson Art Studio & Gallery's pop up show and sale on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at the Whitney Community Center in Jackson. (COURTESY PHOTO)
A painting by Rebecca Fullerton. Fullerton will be among the artist who work will be on display at Jackson Art Studio & Gallery's pop up show and sale on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at the Whitney Community Center in Jackson. (COURTESY PHOTO)
JACKSON — Jackson Art Studio & Gallery will be holding a pop up art show and sale on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whitney Community Center at 16 Black Mountain Road in Jackson.
“This is our contribution to summer creativity and the show is free and open to the public,” said Melanie Levitt, gallery owner and professional plein air artist. “We look forward to seeing you and answering any questions you might have."
This juried exhibit will showcase the work of more than 20 local and nationally recognized artists
Celebrating summer and scenes of Mount Washington Valley and New England, there will be works in a variety of mediums and styles, including works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, woodblock prints, mixed media and pastel.
The gallery will be showing the work of local artists, including Connie DeFlitch, Sandra DeSano Pezzullo, Rebecca Fullerton, Janet Gill, Joelle Goff, Rebecca Klementovich, Linda McDermott, Molly Mundy, Chris Muzerall, Nancy White Cassidy, Ian Torney and Melanie Barash Levitt.
Nationally recognized artists will also be in the show, including the work of George Van Hook, Tom Hughes, Eric Jacobsen and Michael Graves. Some of these artists will be introducing themselves for the first time, under the auspices of Jackson Art Studio & Gallery.
