JACKSON — Jackson Art Studio & Gallery will be holding a pop up art show and sale on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whitney Community Center at 16 Black Mountain Road in Jackson.

“This is our contribution to summer creativity and the show is free and open to the public,” said Melanie Levitt, gallery owner and professional plein air artist. “We look forward to seeing you and answering any questions you might have."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.