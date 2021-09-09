CHOCORUA — ArtWorks/Chocorua Creative Arts Center will be bringing well-known New England artist, Ed Wintner to teach a workshop of “Painting for Depth and Distance II.”
This one-day workshop will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Runnells Hall in Chocorua Village just past the intersection of Routes 113 and 16.
The workshop will cover composition, continuity/separation, flow of directional line, use of bold and/or muted tones and points of focus.
Wintner creates his own style of impressionism to delight the eye. He has wowed the art world with his unique take on our beautiful woodland scenery using myriad values of the most restful colors to create dynamic images.
Learn his process while expanding personal thinking about how people see and interpret the world around them.
Space is limited and all registrations must be received by Sept. 25. So reserve your spot today by calling (603) 323-8041, going to artworks4us2@gmail.com or stopping by the ArtWorks Gallery on Route 16 at 132 White Mountain Highway in Chocorua every day but Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and view work by Wintner to see the magic for yourself.
