CHOCORUA — ArtWorks Gallery/Chocorua Creative Arts Center will be offering an array of exciting, enlightening and engaging workshops this year.
The gallery will be offering "Everyone Can Draw," a three-day immersion course Tuesday, July 13, through Thursday, July 15.
This class is designed for the beginner as well as those looking to hone their skills in perspective, technique, composition, human figures and more. Each 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. session will include some morning classroom exercises and, weather permitting, working en plein air around the Village drawing on lessons learned in the morning, with a lunch break and discussion. Afternoon sessions will conclude with a critique to pique each student's interest.
The "Everyone Can Draw" workshop will be led by JP Goodwin, well-known New England artist with over 35 years of experience leading instruction in drawing. Space is limited to allow for individual guidance, so secure your spot early.
Included in the 2021 schedule are workshops in fused glass with Ann Farnum Lambert, watercolor en plein Air" with JP Goodwin and painting for depth and distance in acrylics with Ed Wintner.
The Writer's Workshop scheduled for four consecutive Saturdays beginning Oct. 23 is usually a sellout.
The workshop will lead off with Alexandria Peary, Poet Laureate of the State of New Hampshire and 2020 recipient of the Academy of American Poet Laureates Fellowship. She will guide your efforts and help direct you through the process of writing your story.
Author of seven books, including "Theory and Practice of Mindfulness for Writing," her guidance will be a special treat. Peary has been published in Yale Review, New York Times, North American Review, Denver Quarterly, New American Writing and Gettysburg Review.
To register, call (603) 323-8041 or stop by the Gallery at 132 White Mountain Highway (Route 16) in Chocorua Village during regular hours. In June open Friday through Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and everyday in July and August 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
