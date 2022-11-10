CONWAY — Terri Brooks will do a watercolor demonstration at the MWV Arts Association annual meeting at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. After a brief business meeting, Brooks will begin her demonstration.

Brooks spent her career as an art educator at Kennett Middle School and now focuses on her own art. She is an award winning artist in both pastels and watercolors and is a signature member of the New England Watercolor Society.

