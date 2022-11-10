CONWAY — Terri Brooks will do a watercolor demonstration at the MWV Arts Association annual meeting at the Pope Memorial Library in North Conway on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. After a brief business meeting, Brooks will begin her demonstration.
Brooks spent her career as an art educator at Kennett Middle School and now focuses on her own art. She is an award winning artist in both pastels and watercolors and is a signature member of the New England Watercolor Society.
Brooks hopes to show guests the way she approaches painting and what is important to her as an artist.
In all her work, she focuses on the way that light and atmosphere effect the subject.
Her favorite subject is people enjoying everyday activities, such as fishing, swimming and skiing. She is not a plein air painter as she finds the light changes too rapidly for her and she would be forced to paint too quickly to accomplish her goals. Brooks admits to being a very slow painter so she plans to bring examples of several stages of her work in addition to the demonstration.
What she loves about watercolor is the unexpected color changes you can get by allowing the colors to mingle on the paper.
She rarely mixes colors on her palette, instead she prefers to allow those “chance colors” to happen. Brooks says that sometimes they work and sometimes not, but you can always change it or start over. This is what she will focus on in her demonstration.
Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
The MWVAA is a non-profit arts organization with a mission of promoting the study, appreciation and display of fine art. They have an art gallery in Norcross Place, next to Sawyer River Trading Co. and a display venue at the Met Coffee House in North Conway Village.
