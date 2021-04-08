CONWAY — The 49th annual Art in the Park returns to Schouler Park in North Conway Village on Aug. 7 and 8.
This two day art show is the signature event of the Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association. Fine artists and craftspeople are invited to sign up.
The art show traditionally attracts hundreds of visitors for the weekend who come to admire the talent of these artists and buy a treasure for their own. Approximately 60 artists and crafts people will be represented in all media, including watercolor, oil and acrylic painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media and more.
Everyone is welcome to browse through the displays and meet the artists themselves. It’s a perfect opportunity to purchase original art.The event attracts local and regional artists. Judges will award cash prizes in several categories.
Because the show was canceled last year due to COVID, the arts association is expecting a large group of artists to sign up this year. If you are interested in registering early for the show, emailinfo@mwvarts.org and a registration form will be mailed to you.
