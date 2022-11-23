WOLFEBORO — Renowned trio TAKE3 will come to Wolfeboro as part of their 2022-23 United States Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church at 115 S. Main St.
This is the third concert of Wolfeboro Friends of Music’s 2022-23 season, which runs from September through June.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music would like to thank Paul Zimmerman and YFI Custom Homes, the season sponsors, and Edward Jones-Kevin Lawlor Financial Advisor and Taylor Community for sponsoring this performance.
With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma.
Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys.
The Nevada Sagebrush says of TAKE3: "This group gave us a tremendous night of undisputed talent from some of the most passionate musicians around.”
Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana and their signature classical mashups.
Highlights from recent performances include appearances with the North Charleston POPs, Cape Symphony, Boulder Chamber Orchestra, and the Symphonies of Victoria, Midland and Springfield as well as at Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill and Bear Valley Music Festival. The trio keeps a busy tour schedule, performing over 60 performances around the globe each season.
TAKE3’s interactive lighting shows, comedic stories of their journey from scales in conservatory practice rooms to pop music in packed stadiums, come together in unforgettable experiences that have fired up concert goers all over the nation.
TAKE3 offers shows with dancers, full orchestra, small backup band, as well as trio only. In addition to extensive touring, the group has earned accolades for its outreach programs for children of all ages, delivering a message of hope, inspiration, and the importance of following dreams with vigorous tenacity.
The Los Angeles Times review states, “TAKE3 grabbed that light with a bold, aggressive tone and a body language that speaks loud and clear to audiences raised on rock videos.”
Tickets to this third concert of the series are available for $25 in Wolfeboro at the door or at Black’s Paper Store or Avery Insurance, by going to wfriendsofmusic.org or by calling (603) 569-2151.
