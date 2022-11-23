TAKE3

From left: Violinist Lindsay Deutsch, cellist Mikala Schmitz and pianist Jason Stoll are TAKE 3, who wil be performig at First Congregational Church in Wolfeboro on Dec. 11. (COURTESY PHOTO)

WOLFEBORO — Renowned trio TAKE3 will come to Wolfeboro as part of their 2022-23 United States Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church at 115 S. Main St.

This is the third concert of Wolfeboro Friends of Music’s 2022-23 season, which runs from September through June. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.