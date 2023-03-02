Strafford Wind Symphony

The Strafford Wind Symphony will be performing the concert “A Touch of Ireland and Beyond” on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall in Wolfeboro. (COURTESY PHOTO)

 WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music will be presenting the Strafford Wind Symphony’s concert “A Touch of Ireland and Beyond” on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall at 80 Academy Drive in Wolfeboro.

The Strafford Wind Symphony is comprised of 55 musicians from New Hampshire and Maine. The musicians are retired USAF and U.S. Army bands, retired/present music educators, educators, medical professionals, business professionals, but most importantly, lifelong musicians and continuing students of music. 

