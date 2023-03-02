WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Friends of Music will be presenting the Strafford Wind Symphony’s concert “A Touch of Ireland and Beyond” on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall at 80 Academy Drive in Wolfeboro.
The Strafford Wind Symphony is comprised of 55 musicians from New Hampshire and Maine. The musicians are retired USAF and U.S. Army bands, retired/present music educators, educators, medical professionals, business professionals, but most importantly, lifelong musicians and continuing students of music.
Strafford Wind Symphony, directed by Wolfeboro’s own, Jeffrey Smith, artistic director, and Robert Burns, associate conductor, will premiere featured bassoon soloist and a senior at Kingswood Regional High School, Charlotte Gauthier.
Strafford Wind Symphony will be celebrating with some of the music of St. Patrick’s Day and modern wind band. Some of the repertoire to be performed will be “Erin Go Bragh,” “Irish Songs for Voice and Band,” featuring vocalists Zoe Gouin and Gilda Pronych, “Darwin’s Worm” and “Old Sored-Head,” featuring Gauthier, “The Last Unicorn,” “Mannin’ Veen” and much more.
Gauthier has studied bassoon with Janet Polk in Durham, for the past six years. She has performed as a bassoonist in several regional youth bands and orchestras, and she has been selected twice to perform at the N.H. All-State Music Festival, receiving Outstanding Audition Honors in 2022 as the top-scoring bassoon player.
Gauthier has been a four-time recipient of scholarships from the Wolfeboro Friends of Music to attend the SYMS summer music camp at UNH and the New England Music Camp in Sydney, Maine. She has been accepted as an Honors student at both UNH and UMass Amherst for next year.
Strafford Wind Symphony has performed throughout Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire for more than 33 years at locations such as Boston Festival of Bands at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Hampton Beach Shell, Old Orchard Beach Seaside Pavilion, Kennebunk Waterhouse Center, The Strand at Dover, Sanford Performing Arts Center, Rochester Opera House, Stark Park, Cate Park and much more.
Wolfeboro Friends of Music would like to thank season sponsors Paul Zimmerman and YFI Custom Homes, and J. Clifton Avery Insurance and Meredith Village Savings Bank for sponsoring this performance.
The audience is encouraged, but not required, to be vaccinated and to wear masks. Middle school and elementary students can attend free when accompanied by an adult as are high school students with their school ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.