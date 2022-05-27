INTERVALE — Friday evenings will be rockin’ this summer in Intervale at the Theater in the Wood when the Sunset Concert Series returns beginning in July.
Theater in the Wood’s Sunset Concert Series is a musical and comical lineup of talented artists from all over New England. Beginning on July 8, Dub Apocalypse kicks off the series at 7:30 p.m. An instrumental dub reggae band from Boston, Mass., led by drummer Tommy Benedetti and guitarist Johnny Trama bringing plenty of experience from the dub/reggae scene and a soulful blues touch.
The Sunset Concert Series will occur every Friday evening from July 8 through Sept 9 and will feature a few familiar artists to the Theater in the Wood like the well-known band hailing from Martha’s Vineyard, Entrain, and the Kenny Chesney Tribute, No Shoes Nation Band.
Throughout the series, the Theater in the Wood will also welcome an evening of comedy with singer impressionist Joey Voices along with host Mikey V and Boston comedian Gary Boggis and a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers experience with the band Being Petty.
The series will also feature local favorites, The Gravel Project; a solo show from Rustic Overtones frontman Dave Gutter; art-folk rock from Billy Wylder; some true grit rock and roll with Rhode Island-based band The Silks; and a Beatles Tribute with Studio Two.
Ticket prices are $20 for a lawn ticket (bring your own blanket/cushion) or $25 for a premium ticket that includes a comfy Adirondack chair. Tickets can be purchased online now and members of Believe in Books Literacy Foundation save $5 on all tickets they purchase. Season passes are available at a 50 percent discount until July 1.
