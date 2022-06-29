CONWAY — The Dark Train Express trio (Chad Cummings, Eben Eastman and Ben Wiggin) will play a spirited hour of Cummings’ pop/rock/jazz fusion originals at noon on Friday, July 1, with open seating in the spacious and well-ventilated Majestic Theatre on Main Street in Conway.
Cummings, vocals and guitar, has taught guitar, bass and piano at Mountain Top Music Center since soon after the school’s beginning in 1996. His many students include Riley Parkhurst, a frequent performer in the area and a recent graduate of Berklee School of Music in Boston; Rafe Matregrano, a fixture of the valley music scene; and Willow Carter, 2022 winner of WMWV’s “Song of the Year,” who will start at Berklee in the fall. Cummings’ theory-based approach to music instruction has benefited scores of others over the years.
Cummings discovered guitar at age 11, and was part of the vibrant original-music band scene in Boston while still in his teens. In addition to his work with Dark Train Express, he plays bass and keyboards, and sings lead and harmony vocals, for Brazen Cane, a classic rock and new country band popular across New England. His album, Hot Cars and Fast Guitars, is available at chadcummings.hearnow.com, and on iTunes and Apple Music.
Wiggin, drums, works as a physical therapist with Back Bay Rehab in Tamworth during the day, and calls on his percussion skills to play with Dark Train Express as time allows. Eastman, bass, who has studied with Cummings for more than a decade, rounds out the trio.
First Friday performers include Mountain Top faculty and staff, as well as other Mount Washington Valley musicians, who share their music with the community without compensation. All First Friday concerts are open to the public by donation, in keeping with Mountain Top Music Center's mission of "enriching lives with music.”
Admission is by donation. Tickets are available and donations may be made, at mountaintopmusic.org/concert-series. Walk-ins are also welcome. Masks are encouraged but not required.
