In the wake of the #MeToo movement, there have been several films to address female sexual assault, abuse and harassment, but none as directly and audaciously as “Promising Young Woman,” a searing indictment of a male-dominated culture that gives the benefit of the doubt to the male abuser rather than the female victim.
Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie, a med school dropout who regularly poses as a fall-down drunk to be picked up by so-called nice guys — including Adam Brody and Christopher Mintz-Plasse — to take her home. Every time this happens though, she never makes it home and the good intentions of these faux gentlemen go out the window as they attempt to take advantage of a drunk woman. She then turns the tables on them and gives them a rude awaken.
While this is a story of revenge, it isn’t a tale of bloody vengeance a la “Kill Bill.” Cassie is out to teach the world a lesson, one guy at a time, if necessary. Cassie’s mission is set in motion by a system that callously ignored an sexual assault that occurred in med school.
She begins a plan to confront those involved, both directly and indirectly. This includes the dean of the school (Connie Britton), who declares the school couldn’t ruin the life of the accused male.
Similarly, a former friend (Alison Brie) victim-blames and slut-shames the raped girl for allegedly having a promiscuous history and a tendency to get black-out drunk. The implication being you get what you deserve.
The inclusion of these characters are important because it shows that it isn’t just men that perpetuate and condone the reprehensible behavior of other men, but that women do, too.
Cassie’s quest for vengeance is thrown off when she meets Ryan (Bo Burnham), a seemingly genuinely nice guy that remembers her from med school. They begin a relationship, and it seems like she might be able to find some peace. But even in these blissful scenes, there’s a sense of unease as we watch, hoping that the other shoe won’t drop. We want Cassie to have happiness. How this happiness collapses is devastating.
This isn’t an easy film to watch, because it forces the viewer to look at hard truths about our society. Even the characters within the film don’t want to talk about these issues because it makes them uncomfortable. But Cassie forces these characters, and by extension the audience, into having these hard conversations.
All the men in the film — with the exception of Cassie’s loving father, warmly played by Clancy Brown — are portrayed as being some degree of awful, whether it is actively so or passively.
Some may be quick to jump to the defense and say “Not all men are like that,” which is missing the point.
Writer-director Emerald Fennell, is attacking the entire patriarchal system that excuses and even rewards toxic masculinity. The screenplay makes a strong case for guilt by association. If you see something and don’t say anything, you’re complicit. To a certain degree, culturally, we are all guilty.
“Promising Young Woman” may sound less like a movie and more like a lecture. The film easily could’ve fallen into this trap if Fennell, making her feature-film debut, didn’t have such a clear and acerbic voice.
Fennell finds a delicate balance of tones between biting satire, stark drama, flashes of romantic comedy and screw-tightening suspense. Fennell gives the film a bright look with colors that pop. This is especially true of the pristine coffee shop in which Cassie works. This heightened world acts as a stark contrast to the harsh truths on display, as if the sunny appearance of the film represents a world that wants to sugarcoat reality.
It is rare that a movie can genuinely surprise, but Fennell’s script has three moments that are completely unexpected. One involves Cassie confronting the lawyer (Alfred Molina) who made the sexual assault charges go away, another involves video of the rape, and the third centers around the finale of Cassie’s grand plan.
How Cassie’s plans finally fall into place don’t hold up to much scrutiny and require a specific set of events to happen, but perhaps that’s the point: Cassie knew exactly how things would turn out because it was inevitable. Even if the concluding moments do stretch credibility they pack on emotional wallop and poignancy.
Grounding everything is Mulligan in a stunning performance. She’s magnetic, funny, frightening and never less than compelling. It is the kind of performance you can’t take your eyes off of. The way she turns on a dime from faux drunk to being laser-focused and fully in command is astounding.
Her character is full of coiled rage and anguish that she barely holds in check. But she is also able to be vulnerable and sympathetic, as in a scene with Molly Shannon as the victim’s mother who sees how Cassie’s hurt is destroying her from the inside out.
“Promising Young Woman” ends on a note of triumph but at a terrible cost. Art can be a powerful tool to raise awareness and bring about change. In a perfect world, maybe “Promising Young Woman” can help reverse the tragic truths at its core.
