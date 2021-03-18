LOVELL, Maine — Good stories written for teens and children are great for all ages, as young adult authors, Terry Farish and Elizabeth Atkinson, will discuss on Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. on Meet the Author, a free online series hosted by the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library.
Log on to this free Zoom event by using the link posted on the library’s website: hobbslibrary.org.
The two award-winning authors will talk about issues challenging today’s youth, as well as offer tips on getting your children and teens to read. And you might be surprised to hear how many adults enjoy their books, too.
Farish writes picture books, young adult novels and nonfiction, and has won the American Library Association Best Book for Young Adults. Many of her books for children and teens are about families who have come to the U.S. as refugees, including Either the Beginning or the End of the World, winner of the Maine Literary Award for YA literature.
“Farish’s writing is haunting … An excellent choice for readers seeking a less than neatly packaged love stor," says School Library Journal.
Atkinson, author of several pre-teen novels, writes heartfelt coming-of-age stories set in New England. Best-known locally for her novel, "The Island of Beyond" (inspired by summers on Kezar Lake), her books have gathered several honors, including three Gold Moonbeams, the International Book Award for Children's Fiction, and the National Council of English Teachers Notable Book Award.
Kirkus Book Reviews says, “Atkinson deftly portrays the intense self-consciousness that is an inherent part of the transition between childhood and adolescence.”
Meet the Author is co-sponsored by White Birch Books, where you can pick up the authors’ latest releases.
To learn more about Farish and Atkinson, go to terryfarish.com and elizabethatkinson.com.
