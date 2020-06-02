INTERVALE — Believe in Books Literacy Foundation gave away more than 4,800 books to over 1,000 households last month through their newest literacy program, “Books on Break.” Now that the school year is coming to an end, Believe in Books wants to reach even more kids before summer break begins.
The second round of “Books on Break” begins this week and will provide children, who typically would receive four to five brand-new books throughout the school year as part of Believe in Books’ Outreach Reading Program, with a package of brand-new books delivered to their schools by the end of the school year.
In addition to these children receiving new books again, a few elementary schools have also signed up for this free program and will receive packages of a mix of used and new books for students in kindergarten to eighth-grade.
These packages will contain a variety, from picture books to chapter books to help with all reading levels. Over 7,000 books will be donated prior to the end of the school year, reaching over 1,500 households throughout Northern New Hampshire and Western Maine.
If you would like to support this program, Believe in Books is accepting donations via its Facebook Page.
The mission of Believe in Books is to advance healthy development of young minds through literacy programs that encourage early reading, imagination, and physical activity.
The literacy foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit guided by the needs and involvement of the communities of which it serves.
Learn more about Believe in Books Literacy Foundation at believeinbooks.org.
