CONCORD — About 35,000 residents who are now receiving unemployment benefits will lose their $300-a-week federal COVID-19 benefit by June 19, but Gov. Chris Sununu also announced a plan to use $10 million to incentivize people to go back to work.
Those who are on the unemployment rolls today can go get a job immediately and if they work for eight full weeks, they will receive a $500 part-time summer stipend and a $1,000 state summer stipend for full-time work, he said at a news conference Tuesday.
The money is on a first-come-first-serve basis, Sununu said, and could give a boost not only to workers but employers who are desperate for help.
The state has an unemployment rate of less than 3 percent, one of the lowest in the nation. It was up as high as 16 percent during the pandemic, yet the governor said there are still over 14,000 unfilled jobs out there.
“Everyone is looking to hire,” Sununu said, with some starting wages at $15 or more an hour.
The newly announced stipend is available effective today and will be extended only to those who will make $25 or less an hour, Sununu said.
As he previously announced, on May 23, those receiving New Hampshire unemployment will also be required to complete a weekly work search survey to continue to receive the regular unemployment checks.
The state’s unemployment trust fund is fully solvent, he said, and New Hampshire never had to borrow to keep it afloat during the pandemic as others did. Sununu did not specify a dollar amount for that trust fund.
But he said the state is moving faster and better than he expected toward normal conditions.
“Our situation has evolved all to the better,” Sununu said noting that the state is way ahead of schedule with more people receiving the vaccines and businesses opening up earlier than expected.
The $10 million is coming from several “pots,” the governor said, noting federal monies are available. He noted housing for workers continues to be a roadblock for fully meeting all the open job positions. The barriers are mostly at the local permitting level, he observed.
“You do it with incentives, not sticks,” Sununu said. “I am a big believer in local control. It really does work.”
But he noted, “You can’t say ‘I am pro-business‘ but not support workforce housing.”
Some communities have been very creative, Sununu said, including Londonderry and Rochester, and some small rural towns have made workforce housing investments. But some communities take the “not in my backyard” approach to their own detriment, Sununu said.
Meanwhile, the state issued new guidance Tuesday for businesses and indoor environments, Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said, which consider the new CDC guidelines. These mitigation measures are a transition measure for higher-risk indoor settings, he said.
“This is going to help us exit the pandemic more quickly,” Chan said. “We need to help our businesses, he said, including employee protections.
Chan said the pandemic response has varied location by location. The state has close contact with CDC so he said it was a bit of a surprise last week to hear in the media that they were dropping the mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, both indoors and out.
At the end of the day, states and local health agencies need to make decisions in the best interest of their populations, he said.
