FRYEBURG — Depth will not be a problem again this spring for the Fryeburg Academy girls’ tennis team. Coach Chris Chaffee has 25 girls out, which is down from a record 28 girls out for the sport last year.
Chris Chaffee returns for his 14th year as the varsity head coach and is delighted to be back on the courts and happy to have an enthusiastic group to work with.
Coach Chaffee is looking for his team to continue to make daily “progress and focus on the little goals while on their journey to their long-term goals.”
Highlighting last season was the play of then-junior Kate Halpern, who won the prestigious MAISAD girl’s singles championship. Halpern, who played No. 1 singles for Fryeburg, didn’t drop a set in three matches to claim the crown, topping Gould Academy’s No. 1 K. Henderson 6-2, 6-3 in the finals.
“Her confidence grew with every game she won,” said Chaffee. “Kate made Fryeburg girls’ tennis team history on Saturday, May 14 at Hebron Academy. It was the first singles title ever captured by a girl tennis player for the school.”
The Raiders lost seniors Esmee Albert, Hira Avci, Leah Charles, Alana Cini, Naomi Harper, Amanda Howe, Riley Miller, Sophia Milo, Molly Pratt, Rose Schenstrom and Darnya Serediuk to graduation last spring.
Members of this year’s team include seniors Ainsley Foster, MaryJane Owens, Maggie Pierce, Chloe Sartory and Olga Sliwinska; juniors Eden Choi, Emily Hess, Kardelen Lacinok, Tuvana Lacinok, Natalia Milan Arenas and Winter Raymond; sophomores Gaeun Choi, Maria Teresa Doncel Gimeno, Kayleigh Gordon, Lilly Kiley, Krista Mercier, Jaewoo Shin; Rayna Wales and Adri Vanderwilde Gross; and freshmen Abigail Lain, Anna Maria Loboda, Jeehoo Lee, Choi Yunsong, Lee Seayoung and Min Chae Kim.
“We have 25 players on the girl's team this year,” said Chaffee. “It is great seeing a big turnout for another season. We have a lot of different girls with tennis playing experience. We have an advanced player and some that are in the middle. We also have a few that are new to the sport.”
He added: “The biggest thing we are focusing on this year is trying to grow everyone’s knowledge and experience of the sport. In tennis, you can improve at any level and you can take a lot of positives to help motivate you to get there. It’s the little things and the hard work and effort that make a difference. That is where the improvement and the results come in.”
Chaffee currently has nine girls on the varsity squad: four seniors (Ainsley Foster, MaryJane Owens, Maggie Pierce, Chloe Sartory); two juniors (Emily Hess and Kardelen Lacinok); a sophomore (Maria Teresa Doncel Gimeno) and two freshmen (Abigail Lain and Anna Maria Loboda).
“Our No. 1 doubles team returns this year as seniors and captains Chloe Sartory and Ainsley Foster,” Chaffee said. “They have great chemistry as a doubles team and are always looking at the bigger picture. They understand strategy and try to adjust their games and plan depending on the opponents or the day. They are also great responsible leaders on the team.”
Chaffee spoke about the rest of his starters.
“Kardelen Lacinok is our most advanced player and is our No. 1 singles player,” he said. “She has a lot of playing experience and ability. I can see her making a run to win the MSAID this year.
“Teresa Gimeno is our No. 2 singles player from Spain. Teresa is consistent and doesn’t beat herself. She has good ball control and puts a lot of effort into running down every ball. She has a lot of heart and a good mindset when she practices and plays.
“Our No. 3 is Anna Loboda. Anna is a freshman from Russia. She is fairly new to the game of tennis in a competitive situation, but I was really impressed by how committed she is and willing to learn and get better. She improved and made the right adjustments from her first match to her second one.”
We have a few players that can have a shot for our number two doubles team at the moment. Mary Jane Owens and Maggie Pierce who are seniors are important to the team because of their sportsmanship but also show you can have an opportunity at a starting spot by just putting in the work.
Fryeburg opened the regular season by playing the always-tough Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine on April 8. The hosts came out on top 4-1.
In singles, Lacinock won 6-0, 6-0; while Doncel Gimeno fell 6-1, 7-5; and Laboda lost 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Sartory/Foster lost a tight match at No. 1, falling 6-4, 7-5, while Pierce/Hess fell 6-1, 6-2.
Fryeburg ran into a solid Kent’s Hill team last Wednesday, falling 4-1.
In singles, Lacinock won 6-1, 6-0; while Doncel Gimeno fell 6-4, 7-5; and Laboda lost 6-0, 6-4.
In doubles, Sartory/Foster lost 6-3, 6-3, and Pierce/Hess fell 6-2, 6-3.
“Emily Hess who is from Germany has picked up the racket recently again after taking a few years off,” Chaffee said. “She has the talent and tools to really be a nice surprise for us. Also, I expect freshman Abby Lain to be a big part of the team this year and in the future. She has a lot of athletic ability and skill that comes naturally.”
Chaffee talked about goals.
“I think for us to be successful this year we need to accomplish the little short-term goals,” he said. “We don’t want to focus on winning or consider our season not successful if our record isn’t great. We are focusing on development and becoming better tennis players, learning how tennis can be fun but also teach you life lessons.”
Chaffee added: “We can keep going up and moving forward by gaining the experience to compete and love the game of tennis on a playing level but also a competitive level, too. Even though we have a younger team, we have a great group of girls who want to be at practice and support each other every day.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to play the Kents Hill School again on April 26 in Kents Hill, Maine at 4 p.m.
