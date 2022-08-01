CONWAY — Jason Perkins is the answer to the trivia question, who was the last Kingswood coach to beat Kennett High to win the prestigious Carroll County Championship Trophy.
Perkins, a 1987 Kennett High graduate successfully guided the Knights to an 18-0 victory over the Eagles in 2006 in what was the final high school game played at Ellis McKeen Memorial Field before the high school moved to Eagles’ Way in North Conway.
Perkins, like so many has fond memories of the annual Carroll County game between the two schools that are separated by less than 40 miles. Kennett and Kingswood squared off on the gridiron long before a trophy went to the victor, but over the past five decades that trophy has become as precious as the Stanley Cup to the players, coaches and spectators.
“We always played Kingswood when I was in school — before the time where you got to play for a trophy,” Peter Ames, who graduated from Kennett in 1972, the year before the championship trophy was first played for. Ames also coached in many games when he was on the sidelines with Gary Millen and Phil Haynes.
“I think people like the rivalry and the records didn’t matter a whole lot when we played,” he said. “Everyone got up for this game.”
“The Carroll County Game was something I always looked forward to,” said Mike Lane, quarterback and Class of 2000 Kennett graduate, said. “I grew up playing hockey in Wolfeboro, so I played against a bunch of good friends (in the Carroll County Championship). It’s a great rivalry.”
John Eastman, Class of 1982 at Kennett, lifted the Carroll County Trophy as a team captain in the fall of 1981.
“My first reaction to hearing the game won’t be played was, what do you do with the old Carroll County Trophy,” he said. “It may not be worth anything monetarily but it’s a million dollars in sentimental value.”
Eastman added: “It’s a shame we can’t continue the rivalry. We went 2-2 in my four years. My freshman year, we lost to Kingswood, but my sophomore year we beat them. My junior year, we lost 27-0, but senior year, we won it 24-0.”
The football game took on another life when the Pizza Bowl was born in 1997. Don Meader, owner of the Pizza Barn and Mr. Kennett — the late George T. Davison, came up with the idea for the teams to break pizza the eve before the big game.
"George Davidson and Don Meader came up with the idea asking if we could pull it off,” recalled Paul MacMillan, former athletic director, coach and principal at Kennett, and later principal at Kingswood. “So you know Dave and Don, we did it. The first couple of years it was like a middle school dance. The Kennett players sat on one side of the barn and the Kingswood players sat on the other side. But as years went on the players got to know each other, especially seeing each other in other sports they would mix together and have some great pizza. I would letter up a football each year and have all, the players sign it. Don had a case built and put the balls from each year in it.”
Perkins, who became the shop teacher Kingswood, and his students built the case that the footballs are housed in today.
“I have a lot of memories about this last game of the season for both schools,” MacMillan shared. “Especially experiencing it in both schools. When I was coaching with Gary (Millen) and the rest of the crew no matter where you were in the standings this game was the focus to keep that trophy or get it back. When I was athletic director, Tom Lovett (of Kingswood) and I would have some great fun kidding each other the week leading up to the game. We would walk around the sidelines together talking and watching the game to keep an eye on our crowds.”
Mac shared this gem: “I got a call from Tom early one Saturday morning when we were going to travel down to Kingswood for the game that afternoon. Some of our players who will remain nameless went down Friday night and spray-painted the town water tank in the parking lot next to the school and burned in all kinds of graffiti-like ‘Go Kennett’ into the grass. What made it worse was having Tom tell me what had been done — he rubbed it in because they misspelled Kennett. That Sunday morning, the players who were responsible and I, made a road trip down to Kingswood and scrubbed the graffiti off the water tank in drizzling rain and under a police detail watching us.”
MacMillan, while principal at Kingswood, had his sons, Josh and Jonathan, playing football for Kennett.
“The worst game for me was Jonathan’s senior year,” he said, smiling. “We made a bet that if Kingswood won the game he would wear a Kingswood football jersey all day in school on Monday. If Kennett won I would have to wear a Kennett jersey all day on Monday. Well, you can guess what happened. Kennett won and on Monday morning I showed up at Kingswood wearing a Kennett football jersey. As principal, I also covered all five lunch shifts in the cafeteria and every kid in that school saw me in that jersey. Kingswood players would not talk to me. It was a very long day. It was a fun game to be involved with as a coach, athletic director or principal. It is to bad it has come to an end.”
Perkins played for Kennett in the annual Carroll County game and later joined Coach Millen’s staff for a year. After a long stint with Marshwood football in Maine, Perkins joined the staff at Kingswood in 2000 as an assistant and became the head coach in 2001 through 2006.
“It’s a great rivalry,” said Perkins, who lives in Dover. “We’re the only teams in the county. It’s like the last week in college football — rivalry week — when everyone has something to play for. For us, it was that trophy.”
He shared: “In 1986, my senior year, we were a good team on the verge of becoming a powerhouse. Even then, Kingswood was solid. ... I remember my senior year, we all had to take the SATs in Wolfeboro. We took the SATs in the morning and then walked out and played the game at their place afterward. …When I played, this game was always something people talked about, the history, the tradition.”
“I never beat Gary, but I sat across from him at the Pizza Bowl for five years,” Perkins said. “The Pizza Bowl brought both teams together. This was more than about a football game. It allowed you to be part of a brotherhood, a community. At the Pizza Bowl, we all became an instant community and as the years progressed it got better and better.”
2005 was Coach Millen’s final Carroll County Championship game. The Eagles (3-6) topped the (2-7) Knights 36-18.
"I'm really pleased with the way we came together at the end of the season," he told his team following the win. "I wish we had two or three more games to play, even if they weren't playoff games. I think we've just gotten to the point where we are playing decent football."
Captain Rob Knox rushed for over 200 yards (204 on 20 carries) and had two touchdowns in the contest while fellow senior John Flanigan had a terrific day both throwing and running the football. He tossed four first-half touchdowns on his way to completing 9-16 attempts for 139 yards. He also intercepted a pass and caught one from Knox on a halfback option for four yards.
In 2006, there was only one Eagle smiling in the wind and pouring rain at McKeen Memorial Field — Perkins. Perkins saw his Knights pick up their first victory of the season in Division III football and also snapped Kennett's four-year hold on the prestigious Carroll County Trophy in the process. Kingswood blanked the Eagles 18-0 in the regular-season finale for both schools.
“It was an absolutely miserable day,” Perkins recalled. “I was literally wearing all of my hunting gear trying to keep warm and stay dry.
“I think we only threw the ball a few times but we threw two tight-end dump passes that led to touchdowns,” Perkins said.
Quarterback Clark Batchelder broke the scoreless deadlock with a two-yard TD run midway into the third quarter. He later connected with JB Riley on an 8-yard touchdown toss. The Knights scored their final touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Kingswood intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards to the Eagles' 25. Two plays later, Batchelder, on a broken play, scampered around the left side for a 25-yard TD.
In a couple of other games of note, In 2008, in the first Carroll County Championship game in Millen Stadium under the lights, the Eagles won 37-7. Junior Scotty Saunders connected on seven of eight passes for 212 yards and four touchdown passes, nearly equalling his production from the first eight games.
In 2013, Kingwood was posed to a six-game Kennett win streak. At home, the Knight led 20-0 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter when the Eagles staged the largest comeback in the Coach Mike Holderman era, scoring 28 unanswered points.
"Full credit to Kingswood, they definitely came out fired up, this was their season and they played that way," Holderman said. "We took every single punch they threw and in the end found a way to pull out the win. I'm so proud of our guys, they never gave up and never stopped believing we could win the game, even down 20 points in the third quarter."
Kingswood came ready to play and marched down the field to the land of six on its first possession. Quarterback Dan Eldridge put the hosts in front when he scored from a yard out on a keeper to cap a 65-yard drive. Jeff Madden's successful extra point kick made it 7-0 Kingswood.
The Knights doubled their lead late in the first quarter when Eldridge connected with Tommy McCullough on a 14-yard TD pass and Madden point after attempt.
Kingswood closed out the first half with a 22-yard field goal by Madden with 23 seconds left in the second quarter.
Madden booted his second field goal — 26-yards — of the evening with 6:17 to play in the third quarter and the hole got a little deeper for the boys from Conway as they trailed 20-0.
Kennett finally broke onto the scoreboard late in the third quarter. Starting on their own 28-yard line, the Eagles needed just one play to score. Speedy tailback Nate Emerson took a hand-off on a reverse from Tommy Donovan and darted around the left side and easily won a race to the goal line with 22 seconds left in the period. KHS was unsuccessful on a two-point pass try which left it trailing 20-6.
The Eagles then took a molehill of momentum and turned it into a mountain when they went for an onside kick and recovered it. Axel Olson perfectly placed the kickoff behind the first wave of Kingswood defenders and senior Adam Hutchings pounced on the loose ball for the Eagles, who were back in business on the Knights' 39-yard line.
After an incomplete pass, multi-talented running back Nate Arnold broke a pair of tackles at the line of scrimmage and led a convoy of Eagles to the end zone. He scored with four seconds remaining in the quarter. Arnold bulled his way across the goal line for the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 20-14 and momentum was suddenly wearing black and white.
Will Pollard threw a 19-yard laser to Axel Olson, who caught the ball at the seven and dove over two defenders into the end zone with 6:45 to play to tie the game.
The Eagles got the ball back on offense two plays later when freshman Bowen Wales made a tremendous interception at the Kingswood 37. Arnold found pay-dirt six running plays later from a yard out with 3:06 left. He closed out the scoring by running in the two-point conversion.
Kingswood got the ball at its own 35 with three minutes to play. After a four-yard pass on first down, Eldridge went to the air and went deep to the sure-handed McCullough, who got behind the Kennett defense for a gain of 47 yards down to the Kennett 14.
The Knights were unsuccessful on three straight pass attempts, including two in the end zone. Faced with fourth and 10 with 1:44 to play Eldridge scrambled and found Mike Garbedian on the left side of the end zone and the receiver made sure he had not one, but both feet in bounds for an apparent touchdown to pull within two.
A holding penalty, however, nullified the score and put the Knights in a fourth and 24 spot. Eldridge attempted to find McCullough, but the pass fell incomplete.
The game was not played in 2020. Given the late start to the season and to try to be fair to everyone, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association and its football committee adopted an open tournament playoff system for this fall. Everyone made the playoffs, which started earlier than usual. Kennett and Kingswood were placed in the same regional cluster as Plymouth and Belmont-Gilford. The Knights and Eagles did not meet.
