CONWAY — Jason Perkins is the answer to the trivia question, who was the last Kingswood coach to beat Kennett High to win the prestigious Carroll County Championship Trophy.

Perkins, a 1987 Kennett High graduate successfully guided the Knights to an 18-0 victory over the Eagles in 2006 in what was the final high school game played at Ellis McKeen Memorial Field before the high school moved to Eagles’ Way in North Conway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.