FRYEBURG — Depth will not be a problem this spring for the Fryeburg Academy girls’ tennis team. Coach Chris Chaffee has a record 28 girls out for the sport this season.
Chris Chaffee returns for his 13th year as the varsity head coach and is delighted to be back on the courts and happy to have an enthusiastic group to work with.
“I’m very excited and thrilled to be back again,” he said. “We had 28 girls come out for the tennis team this year (up from 17 in 2021), which is the most ever we had. It is a good sign that there is a high interest in tennis in the valley. I believe the game of tennis is growing. I will be keeping all of them on the team.”
With the large numbers, Chaffee has spent the preseason holding two different practices during the day.
“It’s a challenge but a good challenge to have,” he said on Wednesday.
FA lost just two seniors — Marra MacMillan and Ellen Taylor — to graduation last spring.
“It’s really wonderful to see the enthusiasm of all the girls wanting to play for their school and be on a team,” said Chaffee. “We have a few returning key players, but also a lot of new additions. I'm looking forward to helping them improve their game, stay motivated and remain sharp on the mental side.”
He added: “We have a few key goals every year. Those goals are to give our best effort and make the most of each given opportunity and situation. Our team chemistry is our key to success. It is crucial and vital. I've been lucky, especially in the last two years, in having a group of girls that show a lot of respect, integrity, compassion and kindness on and off the court. They will each other and all get along really well. The team has strong positive energy and who all feed on that energy and use that energy as fuel. It helps inspire and it helps motivates the players on our team.”
Members of this year’s team include seniors Esmee Albert, Hira Avci, Leah Charles, Alana Cini, Naomi Harper, Amanda Howe, Riley Miller, Sophia Milo, Molly Pratt, Rose Schenstrom and Darnya Serediuk; juniors Ella Boehm, Ainsley Foster, Kate Halpern, Suhyun Jeon, Sooyeon Oh, Hilo Onishi, MaryJane Owens, Magnolia Perice, Chloe Sartory, Angela Schubert and Sun Yunfei; sophomores Nisanur Karadeniz, Abigail Pratt and Winter Raymond; and freshmen Lillian Kiley and Rayna Wales.
Elected team captains were seniors Naomi Harper, Riley Miller and Alana Cini.
“Each captain has a different strength to help guide the team,” said Chaffee. “Namoi shows leadership, Riley determination and Alana shows compassion. Their personalities are also not the same which helps. Naomi is reserved but has a strong moral compass. Riley wears her heart on her sleeve. Alana is more outgoing, outspoken and is a good listener and communicator.”
A newcomer this year, junior Kate Halpern from Florida, is playing No. 1 singles.
“Kate attended IMG Tennis Academy and brings a lot of talent and impressive shot-making to the team,” Chaffee said. “It gives us a strong and solid No. 1 player.”
At No. 2 singles is Daryna Serediuk from Ukraine.
“Daryna is a senior and last year played No. 1 singles for us,” Chaffee said. “She has the competitive experience and consistency that makes her a tough competitor.”
At No. 3 singles is Naomi Harper, who has been the third singles player every year she has been on the team.
“A senior this year, Naomi is a real leader who displays a lot of maturity, class and grace. She is backboard when she plays tennis and never beats herself.”
Chaffee likes his team.
“Our doubles squad are seniors Riley Miller and Mimi Albert,” he said. “Riley played No. 2 doubles last year and really put in a lot of work and effort in the offseason. Her heart and determination will mix well with a newcomer to the team Mimi Albert. Mimi has one of the best attitudes on the team. Her mental strength, persistence and her positive energy are a weapons.”
Chaffee continued: Rounding out No. 2 doubles is the same dynamic duo from last year — juniors Chloe Sartory and Ainsley Foster. Chloe and Ainsley were the most improved players on the team last year. They picked up doubles very fast and their chemistry is second to none. Having played the best doubles teams last year at No. 1 will benefit them this year, making them even better. I expect a lot of matches coming down to them and they can come through. They displayed a lot of heart and perseverance last year can use that this year, too.”
Coach Chaffee about the team’s strengths and his concerns.
“Our strengths this year are our team chemistry, our depth and our effort,” he said. “We will fight for every point and give our best in every match. We will get after it as a team together with a positive mindset and a willing heart.
Chaffee added: “Our only question mark really is just about staying healthy and if we can close out the close matches. We can always improve — every practice, every match we can improve and grow to get the best out of ourselves. I will consider this a success if we keep waking up with a meaningful purpose and goal of being persistent.”
Fryeburg opened its season indoors at Hebron Academy on April 14. The Raiders lost a close 4-1 contest.
The Raiders were scheduled to make their home debut versus Gould Academy at the playing fields at Howe Street on Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
