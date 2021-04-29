FRYEBURG — According to Coach David Olson, “This is going to be a rebuilding season for the 2021 Fryeburg Academy girls’ lacrosse team.”
With the entire season lost to COVID-19 last spring, plus the loss of the talented laxwomen of the Class of 2020 — Abigail Hewes, Bridget O’Neil, Abigail Winterbottom, Purlin Twigg-Smith, Ryan Duffy and Sophie Kummer — the Raiders are sorely depleted.
Olson notes, “Losing one out of four years of playing lacrosse has severely impacted the athletic progress of the underclassman. Not only is skill development and game knowledge affected by the loss, but also the challenge of not having the leadership and mentorship of the six 2020 graduates.”
Leading this year's team are senior tri-captains Svea Olson, Hope Duffy and Maggie Powers. Other veterans include juniors Jillian Lindgren and Maddie Foreman and sophomore Anna Plessinger.
New to the Raiders program but possessing lacrosse experience are sophomore Aletheia Carney and first-year Tamara Rusakovich. New players showing increasing potential are juniors Adriana Gil, Adriana Mas and sophomore Grace Murley.
With 16 players on the roster this spring the emphasis has been on skill development, increasing game knowledge and executing offensive and defensive plays.
According to Coach, “The loss of last season left us all devastated, especially the seniors, but we were all in it together. The return to play this season, for some, is well welcomed and to others, it is a new challenge for them and a chance to try something different.”
Coach Olson declared, “A strength for us right now is the leadership from the tri-captains. Svea, Maggie and Hope have been bringing the girls together and emphasizing strong team values. Their enthusiasm is already affecting the team's progress and performance.”
Powers will test her skills as a first-time goalie and backbone of the team.
The Raiders' “biggest challenge this season will be closing the skill gap of the first-timers and moving the ball as an effective unit,” according to Olson.
He added, “Obviously playing a running game while being masked is not very comfortable but there has been very little complaining and plenty of compliance. The other team protocols are being managed and the advantage to having a smaller squad is it makes it easier to spread out and keep everyone safe.”
Three keys for a successful Fryeburg lacrosse season, according to Coach Olson: “quickly improving skill development and game knowledge, working together as an effective team and coming to the realization of just how fun playing girls lacrosse is!”
With the achievement of those goals, there is a good chance the Raiders may show up at the end of the season tournament as contenders.
Fryeburg (0-2) fell 14-0 in its opener against Waynflete in Portland, Maine, on April 15.
The girls from Fryeburg came up short in Gray, Maine, against Gray-New Gloucester/Poland on April 20, falling 13-5. Duffy netted three goals for the Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.