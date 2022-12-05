CONWAY — Seven members of the Kennett High football team have received Division II All-State recognition. Coach Scott Stearns announced the recipients at the Eagles’ end-of-season banquet on Sunday night.

Named to All-State, First-Team, on offense were seniors Sean Carrier and Kyle Stearns. Carrier, running back, had 95 carries this past season running for 851 yards. He scored 11 touchdowns while averaging nine yards per carry. He also caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

