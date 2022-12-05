CONWAY — Seven members of the Kennett High football team have received Division II All-State recognition. Coach Scott Stearns announced the recipients at the Eagles’ end-of-season banquet on Sunday night.
Named to All-State, First-Team, on offense were seniors Sean Carrier and Kyle Stearns. Carrier, running back, had 95 carries this past season running for 851 yards. He scored 11 touchdowns while averaging nine yards per carry. He also caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.
Stearns was an anchor of the offensive line, capable of playing multiple positions due to his versatility and knowledge of the game. “He was the leader of our veteran line, made all line calls and was a great leader as a two-year team captain,” said Coach Stearns.
Senior Evan Koroski received All-State, First-Team, accolades on defense. The talented linebacker racked up 70 tackles — 35 solo tackles — 22 tackles for a loss of yardage. He also had five pass breakups and blocked two kicks.
Junior Tyler Walcott was named All-State, Second-Team, on offense.
As a wide receiver, he had 18 catches for 252 yards. He averaged 16 yards per catch and caught four touchdown passes. In the running game, Walcott had 28 carries for 158 yards, averaging six yards per carry and scored three touchdowns. In the kick/pun return game, he averaged 27 yards per return while scoring three more touchdowns.
“Tyler was a very explosive player for this year and will be a big part of the offense next year and is also in the running to be a captain,” Stearns said.
Senior Noah Nowell was named All-State, Second-Team, on defense.
“From the defensive line, Noah had 51 tackles,” said Stearns. “He has an incredible motor and had a tremendous season for us coming off an injury last year.”
Sophomore Matt Burke and junior Tavon Porter garnered All-State, Honorable Mention for their efforts on the defensive side of the football.
Burke, who played cornerback for the Eagles, had 35 tackles and seven pass breakups.
“This is a great accomplishment for a first-year player,” Stearns said. “We look forward to having him with us for the next two years.”
Porter had a terrific season at linebacker with 55 tackles; a forced fumble; a fumble recovery; and two pass breakups.
“Tavon was the second-leading tackler on the team and a very steady linebacker,” said Stearns. “More than likely, he will be the leader of our defense next year and in the running to be captain.”
At the team banquet, 11 individual awards were bestowed on players.
Senior Trevor Larsen received the Practice Player Award.
Sophomore Greyson Whitchley got the Underclassman Award.
Tyler Walcott received the Special Team Award.
Noah Nowell was presented with the Lineman Award.
Senior Brady Hooper received the Unsung Hero Award.
Tavon Porter got the Most Improved Award.
Senior Cooper Santuccio received the Ironman Award.
Evan Koroski got the Two-Way Player Award.
Seniors Traevon Spurlock and Sean Carrier received the Coaches Award.
Kyle Stearns was presented with the Ultimate Eagle Award.
