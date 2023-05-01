Junior Alexis Castillo (center) high-fives sophomore Jagger Helwog after they scored a pair of runs at the Fryeburg Academy baseball game against York on April 28. The Raiders won the game 10-3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Tom Ontengco jumps for a catch during an attempted steal at the Fryeburg Academy baseball game against York on Friday. The Raiders won the game 10-3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Alexis Castillo (center) high-fives sophomore Jagger Helwog after they scored a pair of runs at the Fryeburg Academy baseball game against York on April 28. The Raiders won the game 10-3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy baseball team is clicking on all cylinders. The Raiders won two games in 24 hours last week to climb back to the .500 mark. They hosted and beat York 10-3 on Friday and hit the road Saturday to beat Yarmouth 6-2.
FA got strong mound starts from Eddie Lord and Bryce Richardson to go along with flawless defense behind them and timely hitting up and down the lineup. It was the perfect recipe for success.
“I think we’re playing the sort of the ball we thought we would, it’s just taken a little bit longer,” Greg Allain, Raiders’ head coach, said by phone on Monday. “Not having any scrimmages and then just opening the season, it took us a bit to get going, but we’re playing well now.”
He added: “The vibe in the dugout is really positive. Everybody is being super supportive of each other. I think the players are starting to see what I saw at the beginning, the type of team we can be. We haven’t made an error in our last three games; have gotten solid pitching; and the entire lineup is hitting. We’re in a good place.”
The Raiders were scheduled to travel to Wells (4-0) on Monday, but the Warrior’s field was underwater, so the game was moved to Fryeburg. Results were not known as of press time.
On Friday, the Raiders took the lead for good with a three-run second inning and then tacked on two in the bottom of the third to go in front 5-0.
The boys from York cut into the deficit in the top of the fifth with three runs, but the Raiders responded nicely with five of their own in the bottom of the sixth frame to put the game away.
FA outhit York 11-3 in the contest. Richardson, Lord and Tom Ontengco each had two hits while Edgar Real and Richardson collected two RBI apiece.
Lord was razor sharp on the bump, tossing six innings of three-hit ball while striking out five. Mingeun Kim pitched a scoreless seventh frame for the hosts.
“Ethan has pitched really well,” said Allain. “His two outings (an 8-0 win over Gray-New Gloucester on April 24) have been just what we needed. He’s challenged hitters and kept them off base.”
Less than 24 hours later on Saturday, Fryeburg returned to the diamond and found success once again, beating Yarmouth 6-2 on the road.
The Clippers (1-2) struck first with a run off Richardson in the first inning, but the talented senior kept the hosts in check the rest of the day, scattering five hits in the complete-game outing.
The Raiders, who pounded out eight hits in the win, scored three times in the third inning with sophomore Mike Malia driving in a pair with a double, to take a 3-1 lead. Alexis Castillo also drove in a run with a single.
Fryeburg added a run in the sixth and tacked on two more in the seventh, while the Clippers scored their second run in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too little, too late.
Real and Malia both had two hits in the game.
Earlier in the week, on April 24, at home against the Patriots, Lord threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight in the win. Kim worked the final 2/3 of the seventh inning.
The Raiders outhit Gray 13-1 with freshman Alex Allain leading the hit parade with three hits and scoring three runs, while Castillo, Malia and Real each had two hits. Malia and Real both drove in a pair of runs.
Last Wednesday, the boys from Fryeburg gave Cape Elizabeth all it could handle on the road before falling 8-4. The Raiders outhit the Capers (3-0) 7-4, but the hosts made the most of their opportunities, taking advantage of seven walks.
Cape scored twice in the bottom of the first, but FA answered with four in the top of the third frame with pitcher Bryan Martinez Chavez driving in a pair. Cape replied with four in its half of the inning and added an insurance run in the sixth.
It’s a busy week for the Raiders, who are also slated to travel to Morse (1-5) on Wednesday (4 p.m.) and close out the week at home against Freeport (2-3) on Friday (4 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.