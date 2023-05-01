FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy baseball team is clicking on all cylinders. The Raiders won two games in 24 hours last week to climb back to the .500 mark. They hosted and beat York 10-3 on Friday and hit the road Saturday to beat Yarmouth 6-2.

FA got strong mound starts from Eddie Lord and Bryce Richardson to go along with flawless defense behind them and timely hitting up and down the lineup. It was the perfect recipe for success.

