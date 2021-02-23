By James Anderson
FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team notched its first win of the season by defeating Mountain Valley 34-31 last Wednesday.
The win lifted the Raiders to 1-2 on the 2020-21 season, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Falcons slipped to 1-1
The Fryeburg girls showed they are maturing as a team, and came out strong in the first quarter taking an early lead. Brooke Emery was once again high scorer for the Raiders netting 10 points for the Raiders while Shelby Purslow and Camden Jones playing in complementary roles scored nine and six points, respectfully, while Adriana Mas Soto also got in on the scoring with five tallies.
Coach Billie L’Heureux was particularly happy with Fryebug’s defense which held Mountain Valley scoreless in the first quarter while jumping out to a double-digit lead. Fryeburg held that lead throughout until a scrappy Mountain Valley cut the deficit late.
The Raiders began to foul as their aggressive defense began to tire. Chloe Young sank six of seven free throws in the fourth to cut into the lead and close out the scoring.
Camden Jones also had three assists, three steals and four rebounds in playing her best all-around game this season.
Coach L’Hereux also reported that along with her impressive point total, Brooke Emery added four steals and six rebounds.
Between Brooke and Camden the Raider girls allowed Mountain Valley only one shot on offense in the total team effort.
Fryeburg was coming off a 69-18 road loss to Oxford Hills on Feb. 9 with the Class A Vikings. The girls are in a developmental stage under the direction of coaches Billie and Lexi L’Heureux. Michael Costa has been bench coaching them as well.
In a season where you don’t know when your next game will be, or even if there will be another game, the Fryeburg team is a mix of youth and more youth. Starting the season off with Lake Region and Oxford Hills has been a big ask for a group of girls who have to first learn the game, then learn the intricacies of running an offense, playing defense, shooting and rebounding, such is the task of developing athletes into basketball players.
Holding the Vikings to 69 points in this game was a result of maximum effort and determination. The hosts jumped out to a 23-0 first-quarter lead and led 34-6 at halftime and 50-15 after three frames.
Leading the way in scoring was Emery with eight points, who according to Coach Billie L’Heureux, is a leader both on and off the court. Brooke uses her quick first step to dribble-drive into the heart of opposing defenses exploding off her powerful right side and finishing with a skillful and talented left hand.
In this game, Brooke showed her versatility by stepping out beyond the arc for two three-point field goals.
In a season like no other, the team continued in their developmental process keeping in mind that every basketball minute played against another school is of value.
Up next on the schedule for the Raiders is a home engagement with the Patriots of Gray-New Gloucester this Thursday at 6 p.m.
The girls are slated to wrap up the week with a trip to Old Orchard Beach on Saturday at 1 p.m.
