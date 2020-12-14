CONWAY — The Kennett High football team has nine players earning individual post-season accolades by being selected to All-State for the Northern Cluster of Division II this fall.
“We are well represented on this with nine first-team selections,” said Coach Vaughn Beckwith. “This year due to making All-State teams within the playoff clusters there is no second team.”
Twenty-six boys received First-Team, All-State, honors from the Northern Cluster schools — Plymouth (11 athletes), Kennett (nine), Gilford-Belmont (three), Merrimack Valley (two) and Kingswood (one).
Two players, one each from Gilford-Belmont and Merrimack Valley, received Honorable Mention recognition.
Five Eagles landed on offense, including quarterback Parker Coleman, a senior; running back Tanner Bennett, a junior; offensive lineman Braden Santuccio, a senior; slot receiver Cole Salyards, a senior; and wide receiver Kyle Perry.
Four KHS players were selected for honors on defense, including senior defensive end Bobby Graustein, sophomore defensive end Evan Koroski (the lone sophomore or freshman bestowed First-Team accolades; senior linebacker Gaven Gagne; and junior defensive back Isaiah Scharnowske.
Player of the Year honors went to Cole Johnson, senior running back and defensive back for Plymouth High.
Coach of the Year honors went to Chris Sanborn of Plymouth.
Kennett went 5-2 on the season with the lone blemishes coming against rival Plymouth, 21-20 at home and then 14-6 in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.
Football may have faced the longest odds of making it through the season. Seen as one of the most as-risk sports due to all the physical contact, yet fans of the sport were given a treat with the hometown flock. This year’s team was a team in every sense of the word and so easy to root for.
Spectators, although limited to just immediate family, were allowed onto the Livingston Oval, where they socially-distanced and got to see the Eagles up close for a change. Senior Night happened in a light rain that led to a spectacular double rainbow over Gary Millen Stadium (a 2020 highlight).
“I’m sad for the team for the season to be over but I’m also really happy that we were able to have a season,” said Coach Vaughn Beckwith. “Every day we were on the football field this fall was a gift. I think we all felt that way.”
The Eagles will lose 13 seniors — Ethan Baillargeon, Noah Barrows, Evan Dascoulias, Parker Coleman, Atticus Fayle, Gaven Gagne, Bobby Graustein, Kyle Perry, Cole Salyards, Braden Santuccio, Mason Smith, Thomas Troon and Heath Woodward — to graduation next June.
“This was a special team,” Beckwith said. “It was a team with really good character. The players cared about each other a lot and wanted to do well for each other. This team is one of the reasons I coach. We have great kids and I want to make sure they have a great experience in the game that I love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.