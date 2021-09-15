FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams hosted their first home meet of the season on Friday afternoon, and FA senior Alanna Nataluk continued her winning ways posting her third win in as many races.
Nataluk covered the 5K course in 21:13 to take first-place honors. Joining her on the podium was Freeport’s Jillian Wright, who was second in 21:32, followed by Fryeburg’s Isabel Macht, who rounded out the podium in third in 22:37.
Freeport took team honors with 24 points, while Fryburg was second with 40 points. Traip Academy did not have the necessary four finishers to post a team score.
There were 23 girls who finished the race.
Other Raiders to finish were Enna Carbone, 14th, 28:32; Hannah Nguyen, 15th, 28:36; Amanda Howe, 16th, 39:32; Anna Morse, 19th, 33:34; and K.C. Clark, 21st, 36:48; Alieha Roy, 22nd; and Sophie Milo, 23rd, 38:48.
For the boys, Freeport took the team award with 15 points, followed by Traip, 51, and Fryeburg did not post a team score as it had just three finishers.
Freeport swept the podium, taking the top six place. Henry Horne won the race, topping a field of 25 runners, in 18:02. He was followed by teammates William Spaulding and Samuel Robinson, who were second and third, respectively, in 18:31 and 18:39.
Fryeburg was led by Arthur Baptista, who was ninth in 20:16. while Issac Twombly-Wiser was 18th, 23:04, and James Lougee was 22nd, 26:16.
Coach Bill Reilly’s harriers are scheduled to race in the Southern Maine Classic in Gorham on Saturday at a time yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.