CONWAY — Senior Kyle Sterns is a true leader on and off the field at Kennett High School. Kyle is a rare two-time captain of the football team with his teammates and coaches recognizing is leadership skills as a junior and a senior. Kyle helped the Eagles to a playoff berth this season while being a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines. He played multiple position on the offensive line, knowing everyone’s assignments.

Kyle earned All-State, First-Team, accolades earlier this month and was also chosen to receive the prestigious Sam Fuller Award for football at the fall sports awards last month. He was also presented with the Ultimate Eagle Award at the football team’s banquet at the Old Saco Inn on Sunday.

