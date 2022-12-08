CONWAY — Senior Kyle Sterns is a true leader on and off the field at Kennett High School. Kyle is a rare two-time captain of the football team with his teammates and coaches recognizing is leadership skills as a junior and a senior. Kyle helped the Eagles to a playoff berth this season while being a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines. He played multiple position on the offensive line, knowing everyone’s assignments.
Kyle earned All-State, First-Team, accolades earlier this month and was also chosen to receive the prestigious Sam Fuller Award for football at the fall sports awards last month. He was also presented with the Ultimate Eagle Award at the football team’s banquet at the Old Saco Inn on Sunday.
Kyle plans to Nordic ski this winter for the Eagles and will be back in goal for the lacrosse team in the spring. Here is a little bit more about this talented senior:
Age: 17.
Family: “Parents Scott and Teresa Stearns; grandparents Kristine and Jerry Cluff; and brother Jacob.
Hometown: “North Conway.”
Grade: “Senior.”
Sports you play at KHS: “Football, nordic skiing and lacrosse.”
How long have you been playing: “I’ve been playing football and lacrosse since second grade. This will be my first year doing nordic skiing.
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “I have two favorite moments. Scoring my first varsity touchdown, on a punt block, against Laconia during our homecoming game was a pretty cool moment. It was also very special to beat Plymouth on my senior night.”
What makes a good teammate in your opinion: “I think a good team is someone who you can rely on no matter what. Someone you don’t have to worry about, they always are going to do their job, and they have to be coachable.”
What's your goal for the future: “Retire young.”
Pre-game rituals: “Go get food, walk the school, and eat a Cliff bar.”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her: “Evan Koroski. We have been playing together for six years, and before that, we played against each other. We both have been varsity starters all four years of high school, and this year we were both captains. I love playing with him, and He is a great friend off the field, too.”
Favorite food: “Tacos.”
Favorite movies: “‘Saving Private Ryan.’”
Favorite television show: “‘The Office.’”
Favorite athlete: “Barry Sanders.”
Favorite sports team: “The Patriots.”
Favorite subject: “History.”
Advice for future Eagles: “You can do whatever you want in high school, as long as you are willing to put your mind to it and do the work. Also don’t be afraid to try new things.”
Future plans: “Go to college.”
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “Alexander the Great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.