CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team saved its best game for the last but came up just short in the preliminary round of the Division II playoffs on the road against rival Kingswood in Wolfeboro on Thursday night. The Knights, who started their season late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were near flawless from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to secure a 44-42 victory.
“We played our best basketball of the year last night,” Coach Jack Loynd said by phone Friday. “Kingswood just made one more shot and a couple of extra plays than we did.”
He added: “Hats off to Kingswood, they played well. We tried to defend Brogan Shannon (senior guard) and Ethan Arnold (junior forward) and did a pretty good job but they had other guys step up and they didn’t miss from the foul line.”
Due to the coronavirus, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had gone with an open-tournament format, just as it did for the fall sports season. All of the schools qualify for post-season play and are assigned a regional bracket to play in. The four groups were “determined based upon location in the state and proximity to each other,” according to the NHIAA website.
The NHIAA added: “Team records from the regular season will not be considered when placing teams in the bracket. Rather, proximity to one another within the cluster was the presiding factor utilized to set up the bracket.”
Seedings within each packet were determined by a random draw out of the hat unlike in hockey which was done based on winning percentage. The lowest number drawn gets the opportunity to host playoff games.
Kennett drew the No. 3 seed in Region 4. The Eagles had to travel to Wolfeboro for the opening round of the playoffs.
Joining Kennett and Kingswood (2-1) in Region 4 were No. 1 Laconia (10-3), No. 5 Merrimack Valley (5-11) and No. 4 Plymouth (4-9). Plymouth beat MV in a play-in game 49-46 on Monday, March 1 then lost at Laconia 58-40 on Thursday.
Laconia beat Kingswood 52-43 on Saturday to much its ticket to the Final Four, joining Lebanon, Sanborn and Pelham. Sanborn is scheduled to play Pelham at Exeter High School on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal, with Laconia and Lebanon slated to follow at 7 p.m.
The championship game is also scheduled to be held at Exeter High School this Saturday at a time that has yet to be determined.
The Knights led from wire-to-wire against the Eagles, carrying a 19-15 advantage into the halftime break with senior forward Joshua Finneron leading Kingswood with nine points from three three-pointers.
The hosts were able to stretch the lead to 31-23 after three frames, but the fourth quarter turned into a bit of a nail-biter due to an offensive explosion from and Eagle — junior tri-captain Grady Livingston. The talented shooting guard has been held scoreless in the opening three periods but erupted for Kennett’s final 17 points, all in the final 3:31 of play.
“We need to get Grady going a little bit earlier,” joked Loynd, but added, “He was phenomenal down the stretch and kept us in it.”
Kennett quickly cut the Knights’ lead to 31-25 on a nice spin move in the lane that led to a layup by Evan Koroski, but Arnold restored the Kingswood advantage with a nice driving layup with 4:08 to play.
Livingston tickled the twine for the first time with a nifty left-handed reverse layup with 3:31 to play to pull within six, 33-27. Fourteen seconds later, he cut the lead in half with the first of his five three-pointers, this one from the top of the arch.
With 2:30 remaining, junior center Carter Morrissey calmly sank two clutch free throws to get the lead to 35-30.
Teammate Shannon followed those up with two successful foul shots of his own with 1:46 left to stretch the advantage to 37-30, but with 1:32 to play, Livingston buried a trey from the right side of the top of the arch to cut the lead to four, 37-33.
With 1:10 to go, Patrick Runnells was fouled and did exactly what Shannon and Morrissey did before him, sink both foul shots, making it 39-33.
Finneron made one of two free throws with 58 ticks left on the clock to put the home side in front 40-33, and Shannon added a foul shot 15 seconds later to give the Knights a 41-33 cushion.
With 21 seconds left, Livingston hit a three-pointer from the right corner, cutting the deficit to 41-36, but 3 seconds later, Shannon made one of two shots from the foul line to get the lead to 42-36.
With 9.9 seconds to play, Livingston knocked down his fourth three-pointer, this time from the left corner to make it a 42-36 contest.
After unsuccessfully forcing a steal, the Eagles fouled Shannon with 8.8 seconds remaining. The talented senior drew nothing but net on both attempts, putting Coach Joe Faragher’s troops up by five, 44-39.
With just 2 seconds left, Livingston hit a running three-pointer from NBA range to make it a two-point contest, but the clock ran out on the boys from Conway and the host Knights were able to breathe a sigh of relief and then celebrate a hard-fought, well-earned victory.
Livingston, amazingly, ended up the game’s high-scorer with 17 points, followed by Nick Houghton-LaClair, nine; and Evan Dascoulias; Ben Dougherty, Koroski and Matt Nordwick all had four points apiece.
Shannon led the Knights with 12 points, Arnold and Finneron both had 10 points, while Morrissey and Runnels each added four.
“We played as a team right to the end,” Loynd said. “I’m proud of this group and thankful that we were able to get in 15 games of basketball this season.”
