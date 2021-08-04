CONWAY — A fall sports preseason informational meeting for all high school athletes and their parents will be held on Monday, Aug.9, at 5:30 p.m. at Kennett High School’s Gary Millen Stadium.
KHS Athletics Director Neal Weaver will give a brief welcome and information session, including a review of the Student Activity Code and an explanation of the safety procedures that are being put into place to start the fall sports season.
Students and parents will then have separate team meetings with their coaches. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on, as well as a face covering if you have not yet been vaccinated. In case of inclement weather, the meetings will be rescheduled.
A current sports physical (within the past two years) and ImPACT concussion testing are both required before a student may begin practicing.
Ninth and 11th graders, and all other students who have not been tested within the past two years, should contact Colby Locke, KHS athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy, for remote ImPACT concussion baseline test information.
The Family ID registration button and link to directions, as well as the Student Activities Code, can be accessed on the KHS athletics webpage (khsmwv.com/athletics).
Online registration must be completed by a parent or guardian. There are two sections where students are expected to electronically sign as well, but the majority of the registration must be filled out and approved by the student’s parent or guardian. Failure to properly register may postpone a student’s eligibility and ability to participate.
Cross-country
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 16 from 7-9 a.m. Meet at the Livingston Oval inside Millen Stadium. Students should bring running shoes, comfortable clothes and water.
If anyone has any question, contact Coach Bernie Livingston for further details at (603) 447-6626 or bernliv03818@yahoo.com
Field hockey
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 16, from 7-8:30 a.m. Meet at the Livingston Oval inside Millen Stadium. Students should bring their stick, shin guards, mouth guard, cleats, sneakers and water. Be 15 minutes early!
For more information contact Coach Cassie Daley, (631) 495-0993 or c_daley@sau9.org.
Football
Any student who hasn’t received equipment should meet in the Peter Ames Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School on either Aug. 9 or Aug. 13 from 2-4 p.m.
Practices begin Friday, Aug. 13 from 4-7 p.m. Students should bring practice clothes, mouth guard, cleats and water.
If anyone has questions about the high school football program, they can contact Coach Vaughn Beckwith at (401) 465-6905 and (603) 356-4343 x2169 or by email at v_beckwith@sau9.org.
Golf
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 16 at the North Conway Country Club at a time still to be determined.
If anyone has questions about the high school golf program, they can contact Coach Ed Bradley at (603) 733-7222 or by email at edbradleythe3rd@gmail.com.
Mountain Bike
Practices begin Tuesday, Sept. 7 after school. Meet at the MTB bike shed next to the track at Kennett High School. Bike drop off for students will begin the morning of Sept. 7. The shed door will be unlocked and ready to receive bikes for practice in the afternoon. Bikes may be stored in the shed for the remainder of the season or may be picked up each Friday after practice.
Please make sure to bring; water bottle, an American National Standards Institute approved helmet and proper footwear (clipless pedals preferred).
If anyone has questions about the high school golf program, they can contact Coach Chris Darling at (207) 312-7428 or by email at c_darling@sau9.org.
Soccer (boys)
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 16 from 8-9 a.m. and 5-5:30 p.m. Students should bring running shoes, field cleats, shin guards, soccer socks and water.
If anyone has questions about the boys’ soccer program, contact Coach Camden Clark at (603) 986-5439 or by email at camden@mooserock.com.
Soccer (girls)
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 16 from 7:30-9 a.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Students should bring running shoes, field cleats, shin guards, soccer socks and water.
If anyone has questions about the girls’ soccer program, contact Coach Ron Krieger at (603) 986-9954 or by email at r_krieger@sau9.org.
Volleyball
Practices begin Monday, Aug. 16 from 8:30-12:30 p.m. Students should bring indoor sneakers, comfortable clothes, knee pads and water.
If anyone has questions about the high school volleyball program, they can contact Coach Craig Bartolomei at (603) 730-2412 or by email at c_bartolomei@sau9.org.
