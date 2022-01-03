CONWAY — Senior defender Emily Kenny has been named to the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association’s Division II All-State Honorable Mention list for the 2021 fall season.
The All-State accolades were announced in early December.
Kenny, a four-year starter for the Eagles, played a key role in the center of the defense for the hometown flock, helping KHS reach the Division II playoffs for the second year in a row. Kennett went 6-8-2 and secured the 12th and final playoff spot for the Division II tournament. The Eagles fell 5-2 in Weare to No. 5 John Stark in the first round on Oct. 28.
The NHSCA, All-State, First-Team selections were goalie Maggie Crooks, Hollis-Brookline; defenders Kelly Harris, Bow; Brittney Hill, Pembroke; Amanda Robbis, Hollis-Brookline and Ella Longacre, Lebanon; midfielders Madison Roberge, Bow; Hannah Picott, Pembroke; Arden Ulmer, John Stark and Mary Rainey, Lebanon; and forwards Lindsay LaPerle, Bow; Greta Caulton, Souhegan and Cierra Hill, Pembroke.
Second-Team selections were goalie Mackenzie Mcdonald, Merrimack Valley; defenders Brynn Murphy, Stevens; Sam Veilleux, John Stark; Elizabeth Philbrook, Merrimack Valley; and Sarah Sawyer, Milford; midfielders Adrienne Dorr, Pembroke; Marissa Sage, Milford; Lindsey Butler, Pelham; and Isabella LaPerle, Bow; and forwards Ashlyn Walsh, Pelham; Rachel Brackett, Hollis-Brookline; and Charlotte Cousins, Oyster River.
Honorable Mention honorees were goalie Emaly Roy, Milford; defenders Keely Giordono, Milford; Megan Davey, Kingswood; Emily Kenny, Kennett; Kendall Larson, ConVal; and Mary Joy, Coe-Brown Northwood; midfielders Jackie Hayden, Souhegan; Somer Loto, Coe-Brown Northwood; Paige Magnszewski, Hollis-Brookline and Brooke Thompson, Oyster River; and forwards Alina St. George, Milford; Delaney Deshane, Lebanon; Sydney O’Toole, Sanborn; and Megan Metivier, Plymouth.
Pelham’s Carlos Fuertes was named Division II Coach of the Year.
The JV Coach of the Year is Mike Vetack of Hollis-Brookline.
The Preston Eames Award went to Steve Rossetti and Tom Fischer.
First presented in 1973, the Preston Eames Award, according to the NHSCA website, “is named after long time soccer coach and referee who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. The award recognizes an individual who has been dedicated and contributed to improving the sport of soccer in the state of New Hampshire. This person must show continued dedication to the sport of soccer and his/her contributions should have made a difference in New Hampshire during the current year. This award has been a part of the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association awards since 1983. New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association members nominate individuals who should receive the award. A plaque is given to the individual who the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Association members vote on and determine at the end of the fall soccer season.”
Named into the Coaches Hall of Fame was Jack Iacopino, boys’ soccer coach at Sunapee. The Hall of Fame was created in 1994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.