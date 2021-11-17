CONWAY — The annual winter sports preseason informational meeting for all Kennett High School athletes and their parents is scheduled to be held on Monday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium.
KHS Athletics Director Neal Weaver plans to give a brief welcome and information session, including a review of the Student Activity Code and an explanation of the safety procedures that are being put into place to start the winter sports season. Students and parents will then break out and have separate team meetings with their coaches. Please monitor for symptoms and if you’re not feeling well do not attend. Bring a face mask as they will be required at all times when inside the school.
A current sports physical (within the past two years) and ImPACT concussion testing are both required before a student may begin practicing. Ninth and 11th graders, and all other students who have not been tested within the past two years, need to contact Athletic Trainer Colby Locke, of Mountain Center Physical Therapy, for remote ImPACT concussion baseline test information.
The Family ID registration button and link to directions, as well as the Student Activities Code, can be accessed on the KHS athletics webpage (khsmwv.com/athletics). Online registration must be completed by a parent or guardian. There are three sections where students are expected to electronically sign as well, but the majority of the registration must be filled out and approved by the student’s parent or guardian. Failure to properly register may postpone a student’s eligibility and ability to participate.
Weaver shared a list of coaches and early preseason activities for the Eagles on Tuesday.
Boys basketball: Students wishing to try out for the varsity team should attend practice in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. Junior varsity team tryouts will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, at a time to be determined.
The coach is Jack Loynd. He can be reached at (603) 356-4343, Ext. 4520, or by emailing j_loynd@sau9.org.
Girls basketball: Students wishing to tryout for the varsity team should attend practice in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. Junior varsity team tryouts will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 2:30 p.m.
The coach is Larry Meader. He can be reached at (603) 662-8911, or by emailing meaderlarry11@gmail.com.
Unified basketball: Practices begin Monday, Dec. 20.
The coach is Emilie Benjamin. She can be reached at (603) 767-1505 or by emailing e_benjamin@sau9.org.
Anyone with questions about the program can contact Coach Benjamin.
Ice hockey: practices begin Monday, Nov. 29, at the Ham Arena at a time still to be determined.
Coach is Mike Lane. Call him at (603) 662-6641 or email m_lane@sau9.org.
Indoor track: Practices begin Monday, Dec. 29, at the high school after school. Students should be prepared for both inside and outside training — weather permitting.
The coach is Bernie Livingston. Call him at (603) 447-6626 or email bernliv03818@yahoo.com.
Alpine skiing: Practices begin Monday, Dec. 6, at the high school after the school day. Dryland training will be held Monday, Wednesday and Thursday until Cranmore Resort opens for the season, at which point training and racing will be held each weekday. . Athletes should be prepared to be both inside and outside for the first week of preseason training.
Coach is Laurel Zengilowski. Call her at (603) 986-6644 or email l_zengilowski@sau9.org.
Ski jumping: Practice begins Monday, Dec. 6, at the high school after school. Dryland training will be held Monday-Friday until the snow flies. Athletes should be prepared to be both inside and outside for the first week of preseason training.
Coach is Chip Henry. Phone: (603) 455-9271 or email: chip@linestripe.com.
Nordic skiing: Practice begins Monday, Dec. 6, at the high school. Athletes should bring warm, bright-colored clothing for outdoor practices. Headlamps and reflective tape/clothing are encouraged.
Coach is Steve Vosburgh. Call him at (603) 387-6438 or email stvoz@aol.com.
