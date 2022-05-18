FRYEBURG — “Well earned and deserved,” said Coach Chris Chaffee after watching junior Kate Halpern win the MAISAD girl’s singles championship on Saturday at Hebron Academy in Hebron, Maine.
Halpern. the No. 1 singles player for Fryeburg Academy, played great in matches last Wednesday and Saturday.
“Kate absolutely shined in her performances throughout the entire tournament,” Chaffee said. “Kate used her speedy defense to counter her opponents’ offensive strikes. She was able to turn defense to offense and use her powerful groundstrokes to dedicate play. All of Kate’s tools were on full display. She did a great job of mixing in her slice backhands with her topspin backhands. She was coming into the net and finishing off points with her pinpoint volleys.
He added: “Kate’s strategy was to use the angles of the court, to create winning opportunities. This tactic would pull her opponents off the court. Doing so she could either go behind her opponents or hit into the open court. Hitting her spots and sticking to her game plan was huge and resulted in a positive winning outcome. She was also staying patient and not making mistakes, which was so crucial in her matches. I also liked how Kate was mixing up her flat and slice serves to keep the opponents off-balanced on the returns. Her slice serves helped her get out of jams.”
Halpern didn’t drop a set as she cruised through the quarterfinals against Gould Academy’s No. 3 T. Lewis on Wednesday.
In the semifinals, Halpern’s experience saw her stay on top versus the No. 2 from Gould, M. Lindquist.
Gould is the top team in the MAISAD standings, but Halpern got the better of its three top players.
In the finals, long rallies and a well-executed confident game plan saw Halpern defeat Gould’s No. 1 singles player K. Henderson 6-2, 6-3 for the trophy.
“Her confidence grew with every game she won,” said Chaffee. “Kate made Fryeburg girls’ tennis team history on Saturday, May 14 at Hebron Academy. It was the first singles title ever captured by a girl tennis player for the school.”
“When Kate first joined the team this year she had a ton of talent and a lot of power and weapons,” Chaffee said. “She had nice strokes and could do everything very well. We did do some minor tweaks with her game, such as working with her serve and also some technical things with her strokes that were very minor. We also really focused on improving tactics and strategies like hitting the ball with a purpose and how to construct points — playing a safe aggressive style while executing her shots with patience and consistency. We wanted to use the power of her lefty forehand as a setup shot and a knockout shot. Cleaning up the errors gave Kate the upper hand. Kate became an even more serious weapon.”
He added: “Kate progressed and improved in every practice and match. We prepared well and put in the work on her game not only on the court but also on the mental game, which is so important. She is an amazingly talented tennis player. She has a quiet competitive fire inside.”
Halpern had some pre-tournament jitters, but Chaffee quietly reassured the talented junior.
“I told her the same thing I told tell her before every match this season,” he said. “I just reassured her that she had to take the game plan we talked about and to stay focused, remain positive and confident. I told her to keep a positive attitude and to trust her shots. Finally, I encouraged her with the same words we always end with which are to believe in yourself and your ability. If you play with your heart and a clear head then you will win.”
He added: “Hearing those words ‘believe in yourself' just shows so much inner strength. Kate really did deserve and earn the title. She is a champion with a winner’s mindset. It was an unforgettable moment for her. The smile of joy on her face and the look of accomplishment in her eyes was wonderful for me to see as a coach and I’ll never forget that. Winning the MAISAD honors for Fryeburg Academy. …Congratulations again to Kate. I’m grateful to have coached her this year and I am also thankful to have the opportunity to have helped out and share this accomplishment with you. Well done.”
Chaffee says the Raiders are quickly gaining a reputation of being a tough opponent to beat.
“Fryeburg Academy is definitely back on the tennis map,” he said, smiling. “Tennis is making an impact and a statement here at the school. The whole team has improved a lot each year. We had our No. 1 doubles team of Riley Miller and Mimi Albert advance to the semifinals. They gave 100 percent and fought hard. That is all you can ask for as a coach.”
He added: “This season we have had record numbers sign up this year for the team. It’s awesome to see all the girls enjoying the journey of being tennis players, playing on the team for their school. I’m proud of the whole team and how they progressed this year.
“Analyzing and reflecting on the past few weeks I can say the girls are starting to hit their stride. It’s about preparing well, being consistent, positive and focused. Focusing on what we do well and what we can control. It is also having the belief in practice and in matches to do so. Also, they are willing to take notice of the things we need to work on and improve on to help us progress and become more experienced. The girls are having fun out there yet remain focused. That fuels their drive and determination to stay committed every day. The Fryeburg girls are an enduring team that is ready, willing, and able to face any challenge and with that can overcome any adversity they face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.