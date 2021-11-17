FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy will host its annual Fall Sport Awards Assembly this Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Wadsworth Arena.
Teams to be recognized include cross-country running, field hockey, football, golf, boy’s and girl’s soccer along with mountain biking.
"Please come out to celebrate all our amazing student athletes and their accomplishments," said FA Athletic Director John Gordon.
Masks will be required for all who attend, regardless of vaccination status.
