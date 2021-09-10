CONWAY — It wasn’t the start the Kennett High football team was hoping for when it kicked off the 2021 season on the road in Amherst against defending Division II champs Souhegan on Friday night. The host Sabers exploded for 19 third-quarter points en route to a 37-0 victory.
“We did not help ourselves out too much Friday night,” Coach Vaughn Beckwith said. “Obviously, it was not a pleasant game for us. We committed a lot of mental errors that we can fix.”
Souhegan, behind freshman quarterback Romy Jain who threw five touchdowns and ran for another, jumped out to a 12-0, lead in the first quarter. The Sabers added a TD late in the second half to lead 18-0 at the intermission.
Kennett will look to get back on track this Friday when the Owls of Timberlane come to town for a 7 p.m. contest.
Before kickoff, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Eagles will hold Senior Night to recognize the eight seniors — Camden Bailey, Tanner Bennett, Remmy Chaput, Hunter Daggett, TJ Holland, Isaiah Mojica, Brady Robitaille and Colin Sheldon — and their families for their commitment and dedication to the program.
“We decided to take a page out of last year’s playbook and do Senior Night at the first home game,” Beckwith said.
Seniors on this year’s team include Camden Bailey, Tanner Bennett, Remmy Chaput, Hunter Daggett, TJ Holland, Isaiah Mojica, Brady Robitaille and Colin Sheldon; juniors Sawyer Battles, Sean Carrier, Jordan Egers, Tyler Gowin, Austin Hatch, Joe Hebert, Brady Hooper, Evan Koroski, Trevor Larson, Elijah Littlefield, Noah Nowell, Cooper Santuccio, Sam Seavey, Traevon Spurlock, Kyle Stearns; sophomores Pat Cunio, Dayman Farrington, Killian MacPherson, Brody Nagle, Tavon Poter, Sam Treshinsky, and Tyler Walcott; and freshmen Owen Arias, Daven Bailey, Michael Brouillette, Jacob Brown, Ben Chick, Daneal Clifford, Gavin Glencross, AJ Guida, Dylan Hooper, Sawyer Hussey, Devon Jakeubec, Ryley Jay, Jacob MacDonald, Brady McHenry, Hayden Nickerson, Caleb Picanco, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Dylan Smith, Logan Troon, Richie Vargus and Greyson Witchley.
There are 55 boys out for the team this fall including a record 23 freshmen along with 15 juniors, eight seniors and seven sophomores.
“We’re a pretty young team both in numbers and playing experience,” Beckwith said. Isaiah (Monica), Kyle (Stearns), Evan (Koroski) and Tanner (Bennett) along with Brady (Robitaille) are really the only ones with varsity experience.”
Football may have faced the longest odds of making it through the season in 2020. Seen as one of the most as-risk sports due to all the physical contact, yet fans of the sport were given a treat with the hometown flock. Last year’s team was a team in every sense of the word and so easy to root for.
Spectators, although limited to just immediate family, were allowed onto the Livingston Oval, where they socially distanced and got to see the Eagles up close for a change. Senior Night happened in a light rain that led to a spectacular double rainbow over Gary Millen Stadium (a 2020 highlight).
“I’m sad for the team for the season to be over but I’m also really happy that we were able to have a season,” said Beckwith. “Every day we were on the football field this fall was a gift. I think we all felt that way.”
The Eagles went 5-2 in the abbreviated season, losing twice to Plymouth, including a 14-6 setback in the quarterfinals.
“I’m not saying we didn’t play well, but could we have played better, yes,” Beckwith said. “Plymouth was just a little bit better than we were on Saturday.”
The Eagles lost 13 seniors — Ethan Baillargeon, Noah Barrows, Evan Dascoulias, Parker Coleman, Atticus Fayle, Gaven Gagne, Bobby Graustein, Kyle Perry, Cole Salyards, Braden Santuccio, Mason Smith, Thomas Troon and Heath Woodward — to graduation last June.
“This was a special team,” Beckwith said. “It was a team with really good character. The players cared about each other a lot and wanted to do well for each other. This team is one of the reasons I coach. We have great kids and I want to make sure they have a great experience in the game that I love.”
Joining Beckwith, who will handle offensive coordinator duties, on the staff are several familiar faces. Todd Giles returns as the defensive coordinator for the Kennett varsity along with Harley Lowd and Nick Graziano.
Beckwith, who has been a football coach at Kennett since 2009 and head coach since 2014, loves the sport.
“I think sports have an opportunity to teach many life lessons,” he said. “For some, sports is where it clicks for them. It was an important part of my youth and for me, it’s an opportunity to give back.”
The players voted and the coaches added their input on who this year’s captains are — Camden Bailey and Stearns, who becomes the third junior in the past 20 years to be bestowed such an honor.
“They’re both great leaders and great teammates,” Beckwith said. “We look to Kyle to be the quarterback of the offensive and defensive lines. He helps his teammates with their assignments.”
He added: “If there’s one thing Camden Bailey can deal with, it’s adversity. Both of our captains were great selections.”
Bailey is the starting quarterback and possesses a quick, accurate arm and makes good decisions, according to Beckwith.
Stearns makes the move from center to right guard this year while Carrier slides to center.
“I appreciate Sean’s grit, he keeps getting better every day,” said Beckwith.
Cooper Santuccio is at right tackle while Seavey moves from tight end to left guard with Spurlock at left tackle. Robitaille, who comes into the season in great shape, according to Coach, after spending a lot of time in the weight room, all be at tight end.
“We’re in a situation where we look to put our best 11 out on the field,” Beckwith said. “For us to do that, we had to make some adjustments.”
Koroski and Bennett should form one of the better running back tandems in the state this fall.
Mojica returns as the team’s top receiver along with Walcott and Devan Bailey.
On defense, Stearns and Seavey will play defensive end in Kennett’s 5-3 package while Holland, Chaput, Hatch and Spurlock will rotate at defensive tackles.
Koroski, Santuccio, Bennett and Robitaille are the linebackers, while Walcott, Carrier and Mojica are in the secondary.
“We have a lot of the same faces on both sides of the ball,” Beckwith said. “We’re not as deep as we were last year. We’re going to have to pick and choose when we can rest players.”
Daven Bailey is the team’s kicker, while Seavey will handle the punting chores.
Beckwith is looking forward to Friday night. It will be the first time since 2019, the student body will be allowed to attend. Spectators will also be allowed onto the Livingston Oval, something that started last year for parents of the players.
“It’s going to be a nice change to last year having students able to cheer on their classmates,” he said. “It should be a great night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.