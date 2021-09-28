CONWAY — After being stymied offensively through the first three weeks, the Kennett High football team clicked on all cylinders last Saturday at Merrimack Valley’s expense. The Eagles rolled over the Pride 42-21 in Penacook in a game that was never close.
“We played really well,” said Coach Vaughn Beckwith. “I think we’re kind of figuring things out offensively. Saturday was the first game that we’ve had all the starters on the field since our second preseason game (in late August).”
The win lifted Kennett to 1-3 on the season in Division II, while MV fell to 1-3.
The Eagles scored early and often putting 34 points on the scoreboard in the first half. Kennett took the opening kickoff and marched 63 yards on seven plays to the end zone. Isaiah Mojica had a carry for 3 yards; Camden Bailey hit Evan Koroski on a 22-yard pass; Tanner Bennett followed with runs of 10 and 8 yards; Koroski had a rush for 7 yards; and after an incomplete pass, Korosski scored on a 13-yard run up the middle. Daven Bailey booted the extra point to put the boys from Conway in front 7-0 with 9:15 left in the quarter.
The KHS defense accounted for the next touchdown. MV was forced to punt from its 15-yard line. Sam Seavey split the Pride offensive line and cleanly blocked the punt and teammate Sean Carrier pounced on the loose ball for the TD. Bailey converted the PAT, making it 14-0 with 2:19 left in the opening quarter.
The Eagles were back in the land of six on their next possession with a four-play, 48-yard march to open the second quarter. After an incomplete pass, Mojica had a 15-yard run; Bennett, who looked like he was fired out of a cannon darted 29 yards; and capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run up the middle with 11:55 to play in the first half. Bailey extra point was perfect.
The Eagles displayed their quick-strike abilities the next time the offense got the ball. From the KHS 20, Mojica took a handoff, went left on a sweep and headed up the sideline, getting key blocks from Seavey and Elijah Littlefield and he broke a tackle at the MV 27-yard line before scoring.
“It was a really nice run with some great blocks from Elijah and Sam,” Beckwith said. “MV was focussed on stopping Tanner and Evan so we ran a jet play with Isaiah that allowed us to get to the edge. (Laughing) It kind of unfolded in slow motion — ‘Ok, he's got the edge, he’s heading up the sidelines, he's going to score.’”
Bailey added the extra point to grow the lead to 28-0 with 8:17 left in the quarter.
Kennett closed the half with another touchdown, getting the ball back after a fine defensive standing. It looked like the TJ Holland highlight reel as the defensive tackle opened the Pride possession by tackling running back for a loss of 3 yards and then sacked the quarterback for a loss of seven more. Carrier followed with another sack for a loss of 7 yards which led to a punt.
Sophomore Tyler Walcott had a nifty 28-yard punt return to the Pride 17, plus a holding penalty moved the ball to the 9 with 32 ticks left on the clock. On the next play, it was Bailey-to-Bailey as Camden found his younger brother Daven in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown pass. It was Camden’s first varsity touchdown pass and Daven first varsity TD reception.
“It was an exciting moment for the team and the two brothers,” said Beckwith.
The extra point was wide left, but the Eagles led 34-0 at halftime.
MV scored on its first possession of the second half with Buddy Eddy scoring on a 40-yard run with 9:03 to play in the third frame. The successful extra point trimmed Kennett’s lead to 34-7.
The Eagles responded quickly with a ground-and-pound attack with Bennett, Koroski and Brady Robitaille in the backfield rattling off large chunks on the ground. Bennett scored on a 1-yard run. KHS went for and got the two-point conversion on a run by Koroski to get the lead to 42-7, and with a 35-point second-half lead, the running time mercy rule went into play.
MV scored two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter but the outcome was never in doubt.
After playing three of its first four games on the road, Kennett is scheduled to return to the friendly confines of Gary Millen Stadium on Friday (7 p.m.) when rival Plymouth comes to town for Homecoming.
The Bobcats are 3-1 on the season after falling 28-13 at home to Timberlane (4-0) on Saturday.
“Plymouth is another really good team,” Beckwith said. “They were up 7-0 on Timberlane and made (the Owls) work for that victory. We’re going to have to play well and limit our mistakes and it’s up to us as coaches to put our guys in a position to win.”
