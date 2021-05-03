CONWAY — The Kennett High track team was back on the road last Tuesday, traveling to Wolfeboro for its second meet of the season, a head-to-head clash with rival Kingswood.
“We didn’t get team scores, but I think our girls won the meet and the boys were second,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “It would have been nice to have had a third team competing, it always makes for better competition.”
The Eagles were missing about a dozen athletes due to the April vacation, but those athletes who did compete, turned in strong performances, according to Livingston.
Kennett is scheduled to host the first of two home meets this Tuesday at 4 p.m. when Kingwood and Plymouth come to town. Before the meet, at 3:45 p.m., the Eagles will pay tribute to the seniors for their commitment and dedication to the program.
For the boys: 100 meters: Thomas Troon, fourth, 13.04; Devon Glackin, sixth, 13.74; and Sebastian Brochu, seventh, 14.04.
200 meters: won by Bryce Hill, 24.94 (tied his personal best); Troon, second, 27.10; Glackin, fifth, 27.84; and Brochu, sixth, 30.84.
800 meters: Kylan Morneau, third, 2:23; Ben Biche, fourth, 2:37; and Hunter Daggett, fifth, 2:37.4.
1,600 meters: Biche, third, 5:42.
3,200 meters: Biche, second, 14:31.
4X100-meter relay: KHS — Hill, Miles Harrigan, Troon and Glackin — second, 48.2.
4X400-meter relay: KHS, second, 4:14.
High jump: Harrigan, second, 5’2”.
Long jump: Harrigan, second, 19’1”; and Glackin, fifth, 12’8”.
Triple jump: Harrigan, second, 35’10”.
Shot put: Charlie Plummer, second, 42’8”; Ian Martin, sixth, 32’3”; and Cody Hamlin, seventh, 21’9”.
Discus: Plummer, second, 102’3”.
Javelin: Kylan Morneau, second 127’8”; Plummer, third, 121’8; Ian Martin, fifth, 88’; and Cody Hamlin, sixth, 86’3”.
For the girls: 100-meter dash: won by Aida Wheat, 13:26; Alexis Tuttle, third, 14:3; Kendyl Shackford and Jessica Hill, tied for fourth, 15:5.
200 meters: won by Aida Wheat, 26.64; Tuttle, third, 32.34; Hill, fourth, 33.64; and Kendyl Shackford, sixth, 34.64.
“Aida is just the second girl to break 27 seconds,” Livingston said. “She’s .24 off the school record (held by Gracie Ryan set in 2014).”
400 meters: Autumn Verran, second, 1:13.90; and Catherine Shackford, third, 1:17:10.
800 meters: won by Amy Burton, 2:36; Grace Perley, third, 2:48; Leah Paglierani, fourth, 3:11 and Maya Gove, fifth, 3:11.
1,600 meters: won by Amy Buton, 2:36; Taylor Garland, fourth, 6:48; and Leah Paglierani, sixth, 6:56.
3,200 meters: won by Amy Burton and Molly DellaValla, 14:31.
110-meter hurdles: won by Sam Habert-Jaques, 18.94.
300-meter hurdles: won by Sam Habert-Jaques, 56.74.
4X100-meter relay: won by KHS — Hill, Habert-Jaques, Rylie Walker and Wheat — 55.5.
4X400-meter relay: won by KHS — Burton, Perley, Walker and Annabelle Light, 4:51.12.
Long jump: Karina Knapp, second, 12’9”; Verran, third, 12’4”; and Light, fourth, 12’3”.
Triple jump: won by Karina Knapp, 26’8”; Light, second, 26’6”; and Verran, third, 23’4”.
Shot put: won by Sierra Parsons, 27’2”; Elizabeth Blair, second, 22’.
Discus: won by Sierra Parsons, 90’1”; Garland, second, 80’1”; Blair, third, 59’4”; and Shwe Win, fifth, 40’7”.
Javelin: won by Sierra Parsons, 79’4”; Blair, second, 68’1”; DellaValla, fifth, 37’1”; and Win, sixth, 34’8”.
“We had a number of personal or season-best performances,” said Livingston. “The key was we had a good day to compete. I wish we had had more teams so we could have filled all the events a little bit more.”
Livingston is looking forward to honoring his seniors.
“Senior appreciation is always fun,” he said. “We’ll have them run through the pole vault arch runway. Hopefully, the weather will hold off and we can get the meet in.”
